Carpenter Contractor Trust Releases Video Explaining Benefits of Pre-Apprenticeship Program

Video Explains Career Possibilities in Carpentry

Union carpenters will be a vital part of the workforce, and the pre-apprenticeship program is the first step in preparing new recruits for the jobs ahead.” — CCT Executive Director Cyndie Williams

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT) recently released a video to attract potential candidates to the Carpenters Apprentice Ready Program (CARP), a course that introduces participants to the basics of working as a union carpenter.

The video and CARP are sponsored by the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC), the Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Training Center and the General Building Contractors Association.

The CARP video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W636umkqDE.

“The unique benefits of the pre-apprenticeship programs are that students not only get a hands-on introduction to working as a carpenter, but they also have the opportunity to see if this is a trade that can become a career choice for them,” said Cyndie Williams, executive director, CCT. “We felt a video was the most effective platform to reach candidates, especially younger ones, looking for a career.”

The pre-apprenticeship program’s overarching goal of recruiting future carpenters also emphasizes equity, diversity and inclusion. The program introduces a career option to underserved communities, including people of color and women.

CARP has found success. Philadelphia, with a six-year history of involvement, has transitioned pre-apprentices into the full, four-year apprenticeship program. CARP also helps create a direct connection between the apprentices and their communities. Those who become union carpenters tend to live in the areas where they work, giving an economic boost to their community.

The footprint of the EASRCC spans six states, N.J., PA, DE, MD, VA, WV, and D.C., allowing for a broad range of geographic accessibility.

CARP offers these features:

• A 10-week training program consisting of hands-on and classroom sessions.

• Conducted on weekends, allowing participants a flexible schedule if they have other commitments.

• Exposure to a range of subjects, including math and skills training.

• Introduction to specific carpentry skills, including general carpentry, millwright, floor laying, cabinet making and pile driving.

• Encourages graduates to apply to the formal four-year carpenter apprentice program immediately.

The pre-apprenticeship program helps to remove the unknown factor or any misunderstanding of what it’s like to work as a union carpenter. Those who find the work compelling can apply for the full-time, four-year professional apprenticeship program, and a career could await them with good pay and excellent benefits.

“We are encouraged by the economic and political climate that places a great emphasis on infrastructure projects where we work,” said Williams. “Union carpenters will be a vital part of the workforce, and the pre-apprenticeship program is the first step in preparing new recruits for the jobs ahead.”



