Virtual Tour Opens the Door to Union Carpentry Careers at Philadelphia Training Center

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Technical Center (EASCTC) has launched an innovative virtual tour of its Philadelphia facility. It offers a front-row seat to union carpentry training for students, career changers and parents, regardless of location.

The immersive experience allows users to explore state-of-the-art classrooms, welding shops, millwork stations, dive tanks and heavy highway concrete training zones. The tour, available in English and Spanish, breaks down barriers and gives viewers a close-up look at the specialized skills taught to future union carpenters.

“Our virtual tour demonstrates that union carpentry is not just a job, but a career with a variety of specialties for a future in the construction industry,” said Cyndie Williams, Executive Director of Carpenter Contractor Trust. “By combining modern digital tools with proven apprenticeship models, we can provide potential students a front row seat to where and how they will study. This tour makes it easy, simple and accessible at any time.”

Tour highlights include:

• General carpentry and millwork: Learn framing, infrastructure and fine-trim techniques, including the artistry behind custom architectural woodworking.

• Floor covering and interior systems: Explore training in resilient surfaces, hardwoods, laminates, and more, which are key to many commercial projects.

• Heavy highway and concrete stations: See how apprentices prepare for infrastructure work using both advanced machinery and essential tools.

• Specialty training: Experience unique environments like underwater welding in a dive tank.

• Interactive learning: Icons throughout the tour offer videos, trade descriptions, career paths and training details.

The EASCTC is dedicated to developing a skilled and safety-focused workforce to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.

To take the tour, visit https://my.mpskin.com/en/tour/edadm4wtt9. For more information, visit https://www.eascarpenterstech.edu/contact-us.

