Union Carpenters Launch Pre-Apprenticeship Program to Train D.C. Residents for Careers in Carpentry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC) is launching a new 10-week pre-apprenticeship program Saturday, July 26, aimed at preparing District residents for long-term, good-paying careers in the carpentry and construction trades.

Developed in partnership with Capital Business Solutions and Events DC, the Carpenters’ Apprenticeship Ready Program (CARP) offers D.C. residents a unique blend of customer service and soft skills training at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center during the week, combined with hands-on carpentry instruction each Saturday at the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenters Training Centers (EASCTC) in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Participants in this all-D.C. resident cohort will build foundational skills in trade show construction and union carpentry, culminating in a graduation ceremony.

“The CARP program is about more than just training, it’s about creating opportunity,” said Juaquin Duff, representative from the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “We’re committed to helping D.C. residents build lasting careers through union apprenticeships, and this partnership shows what’s possible when we invest in our communities.”

The CARP program demonstrates EASRCC and the EASCTC’s long-standing commitment to developing a local workforce that is skilled, job ready, and prepared to contribute to major projects in the region. Organizers say it could serve as a model for future workforce initiatives, including the potential construction of a new Washington Commanders stadium in D.C.

“Our union carpenters are ready to help build the future of Washington, whether it’s trade shows or stadiums,” Duff said. “And we’re ready to expand this model to meet the demand.”

This pre-apprenticeship program was made possible through the support of:

Capital Business Solutions, a D.C.-based workforce development firm. Learn more at www.capitalbusinesssolutionsllc.com.

Events DC, the District’s official convention and sports authority. Learn more at www.eventsdc.com.

To learn more about the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters or to inquire about similar training programs, please contact us or visit www.eascarpenters.org.

