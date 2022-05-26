Greenbuild Announces 2022 Keynote: Sustainability Advocate, Author, Philanthropist, and Actor, Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda has been a game changer in sustainability for decades.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenbuild International Conference + Expo Announces 2022 Keynote: Sustainability Advocate, Author, Philanthropist, and Actor, Jane Fonda
Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced their Greenbuild International Conference + Expo 2022 keynote speaker, Jane Fonda. She will take the main stage at the 20th Greenbuild International Conference + Expo on Wednesday, November 2nd at 9 AM at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.
“Jane Fonda has been a game changer in sustainability for decades,” says Sherida Sessa, Greenbuild Brand Director. “This is our 20th year of Greenbuild live and what better way to honor it than by hearing her perspectives on the future of the movement?” she says.
Fonda continues to lead the charge on Fire Drill Fridays, the national movement to protest government inaction on climate change. She started it in 2019 in partnership with Greenpeace USA. She also recently launched the Jane Fonda Climate PAC, which is focused on defeating political allies of the fossil fuel industry.
Her latest book, “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action” details her personal journey with the movement and provides solutions for communities to combat the climate crisis.
Fonda also notably celebrated her 80th birthday by raising $1 million for each of her nonprofits, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential and The Women’s Media Center.
A two-time Academy Award-winning actor (Best Actress in 1971 for Klute and in 1978 for Coming Home), Fonda is a producer, author, activist, and fitness guru. Her career has spanned over 50 years, accumulating a body of film work that includes over 45 films and crucial work on behalf of political causes such as women’s rights, Native Americans, and the environment. She is a seven-time Golden Globe® winner and was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2021, Honorary Palme d’Or honoree, 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award winner, and the 2019 recipient of the Stanley Kubrick Excellence in Film Award as part of BAFTA’s Britannia Awards.
Fonda can currently be seen in the seventh and final season of Grace & Frankie, which is Netflix’s longest-running original series. It is for her work on the series that she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017. She was last seen on the big screen in Paramount’s comedy, Book Club in which she starred alongside Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen. Fonda also premiered Jane Fonda in Five Acts, a documentary for HBO chronicling her life and activism, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special in 2019. This summer, she will star in the animated film Luck for Apple TV+. She also recently wrapped up production on the film 80 for Brady opposite Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno, and Paul Weitz’s Moving On.
The Greenbuild Conference, which runs from November 1st to 3rd, is the nation’s premier event for green building professionals -- architects, interior designers, urban planners, manufacturers, and many others. The Conference also includes a wide variety of interactive and collaborative education sessions, a dynamic show floor featuring sustainable building innovations, and a wide range of peer networking and industry recognition events. Professionals can also get continuing education (CE) credits at the event.
Prior year’s keynote speakers have included Barack Obama, Christiana Figueres and actor Dan Levy.
For ticket options, visit https://www.greenbuildexpo.com
About Greenbuild
Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators.
About Informa Connect
Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.
About the U.S. Green Building Council
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
