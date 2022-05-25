New Haven Barracks / VCOR X3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001505
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 05/25/2022 0935hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X3
ACCUSED: Tanya Brace
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/22/2022 at approximately 0421 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks were notified of a violation of conditions of release. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Tanya Brace had violated orders of the court by contacting a prohibited person via telephone, texts and in person. Brace was arrested on 05/25/2022 and processed at the Vermont State Police barracks. Brace was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 26, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/2022 / 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED