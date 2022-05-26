Submit Release
Quality Care Cleaners Joins Evans Garment Restoration

Quality Care Cleaners is joining Evans Garment Restoration, a franchisor for restoring textiles and electronics that have been exposed to fire, water, and mold.

Adding Juan and his team to this densely populated region of New Jersey provides our corporate partners with another great operator in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.”
— Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration

LITTLE FALLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Care Cleaners has announced joining Evans Garment Restoration. Evans, an industry-leading franchisor for restoring textiles and electronics, utilizes patented processes to restore clothes, drapes, furs, linens, leather and suede, and rugs that have been exposed to fire, water, and even mold.

Juan Gaona and his team at Quality Care Cleaners bring more than 18 years of dry cleaning and restoration experience to the growing family of Evans Garment Restoration restorers. Juan, one of the most experienced restoration operators in textile restoration, was a former production & plant manager that began his business over a decade ago. “Adding Juan and his team to this densely populated region of New Jersey, provides our corporate partners with another great operator in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.” says Joel Lyons, President.

Evans’ “High-tech” patented process can only be completed in specialty restoration plants by specially trained staff using Evans's quality management systems. Evans Garment Restoration is one of a few in the entire United States with the demonstrated ability to consistently deliver by using best-in-class technology, customer experiences, and workmanship. Quality Care will service the Newark, Ridgewood, Wayne, Atlantic City, Cranford, Lakewood areas, and beyond using the franchise tag Evans Garment Restoration by Quality Care.

“When Insurance companies partner with Evans to serve their customers, they expect nothing short of perfection,” said Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration. “That means we have to be intentional about only adding the very best to our Franchise family. Quality Care Cleaners is another of the most prestigious textile and electronic restoration companies in New Jersey.”

Joel Lyons
Evans Garment Restoration
