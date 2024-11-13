Art Cleaners of Boulder, Colorado joins Lyons Restores

Art Cleaners is joining Lyons Restores, a franchisor providing full-service solutions for restoring personal property after a fire, water, and mold event

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyons Restores is proud to announce their newest franchise to the Lyons Restores family, Art Cleaners of Colorado. Art Cleaners is joining Lyons Restores, a franchisor with a national reputation as a premier provider for restoring personal property after catastrophic fire, water, and mold events. Art Cleaners has been a trusted leader in the dry cleaning, laundry, alterations, and textile restoration industry in Northern Colorado since 1921. Lyons Restores is confident Art Cleaners will continue to build upon their legacy of best-in-class workmanship as they expand their restoration offerings by joining the Lyons Restores family.

"Lyons Restores brings quality, passion and experience to the restoration industry; and Art Cleaners, as a leader in the textile space in our area, is thrilled to partner with a national leader in the industry." - Kim Dietz, Owner

Insurance Companies partner with Lyons Restores for its ability to restore their insureds' valued belongings and peace of mind, as well as their ability to save significantly over costly replacements. With experience, turn-key solutions, and a steadfast commitment to its ISO 9001:2001:2015 procedures, Lyons Restores has become a trusted premier operator for residential and commercial clients and adjusters alike.

Art Cleaners has been the proud recipient of the Boulder County Gold Award for 15 years – a people’s choice award for the top dry cleaner in Boulder County. “Adding Art Cleaners to Colorado provides our corporate partners with a highly skilled operator in the Centennial State.” - Joel Lyons, Founder and CEO

