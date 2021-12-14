Medlin-Davis Joins Evans Garment Restoration

Brett Allan and Chris Irrgang at Raleigh NC location

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medlin-Davis has announced that it has joined Evans Garment Restoration. Evans, an industry-leading franchisor for restoring textiles and electronics, utilizes patented processes to restore clothes, drapes, furs, linens, leather and suede, and rugs that have been exposed to fire, water, and even mold.

Medlin-Davis Cleaners is a third-generation family-owned business that has grown into nine stores in Raleigh, Apex, Cary and Holly Springs, NC. “Adding a best-in-class dry cleaning facility and operator was strategic and needed. “The Triangle” area of North Carolina is becoming one of the most popular places to live and work and now they have Evans Garment Restoration,” says Joel Lyons, President.

Evans’ “High-tech” patented process can only be completed in specialty restoration plants by specially trained staff using Evans's quality management systems. Evans Garment Restoration is one of a few in the entire United States with the demonstrated ability to consistently deliver by using best-in-class technology, customer experiences, and workmanship. Medlin-Davis will service the Raleigh, Wake Forest, Cary, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Fuquay-Varina, Durham, Pittsboro and Chapel Hill areas using the franchise tag Evans Garment Restoration of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

“When Insurance companies partner with Evans to serve their customers, they expect nothing short of perfection,” said Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration. “That means we have to be intentional about only adding the very best to our Franchise family, and Medlin-Davis is another one of the most prestigious textile and electronic restoration companies in North Carolina.