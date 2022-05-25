Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,835 in the last 365 days.

MTSS Summer Opportunities – Office Hours, Book Club and More!

The Maine Department of Education’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) summer office hours are shifting slightly for July and August. There will be two different office hour offerings, one specifically for questions and guidance around Gifted and Talented (GT) renewal, and one for general MTSS.

What’s Happening with GT? – On Friday, July 1st, a brief renewal application for gifted and talented programs will become available on the MTSS-GT website. All schools, whether they previously had a funded program or a waiver, must submit a renewal application for the next school year. Renewal applications will close on September 30th.

General office hour will be Tuesdays 11AM-12PM. GT renewal office hour on select Tuesdays from 12PM-1PM: July 5, August 16, September 13, July 19, August 30, September 27

Click here to register for all MTSS Office Hour sessions.

MTSS Monday Minute

Beginning June 6th, check the MTSS YouTube playlist for the MTSS M&M topic for the week. What’s an MTSS M&M? An MTSS M&M topic is a 3-4 minute video that will explain one tiny MTSS concept in a bite-sized clip. But wait, there’s more! The district with the most watched M&M’s will get a shoutout on the MTSS website, so be sure to leave a comment responding to the call to action embedded in each video with the name of your district to get your minutes counted! How many M&M’s will you watch?!?

Click here to go to the playlist

Summer Book Club

Join us for the first ever MTSS book club experience! Rather than a traditional text study, this reading experience will function much more like your typical book club. Participants will have about 4-weeks to complete the text at their own pace, then join the virtual discussion via zoom to discuss the book with colleagues. It’s that easy! Already read the text? Great! Feel free to join the conversation! Books will be provided to the first 25 educators who sign up. If you do sign up, and receive the book, please commit to
attending the virtual meeting via Zoom. Bring your innovative mindset, and enjoy some summer learning with your peers!

Download the MTSS-GT Flyer to post at your school

For further information about any of the MTSS or GT summer opportunities, please reach out to Andrea L. Logan, Maine DOE Multi-tiered Systems of Support Specialist at andrea.logan@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

MTSS Summer Opportunities – Office Hours, Book Club and More!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.