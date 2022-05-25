MTSS Summer Opportunities – Office Hours, Book Club and More!

The Maine Department of Education’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) summer office hours are shifting slightly for July and August. There will be two different office hour offerings, one specifically for questions and guidance around Gifted and Talented (GT) renewal, and one for general MTSS.

What’s Happening with GT? – On Friday, July 1st, a brief renewal application for gifted and talented programs will become available on the MTSS-GT website. All schools, whether they previously had a funded program or a waiver, must submit a renewal application for the next school year. Renewal applications will close on September 30th.

General office hour will be Tuesdays 11AM-12PM. GT renewal office hour on select Tuesdays from 12PM-1PM: July 5, August 16, September 13, July 19, August 30, September 27

Click here to register for all MTSS Office Hour sessions.

MTSS Monday Minute

Beginning June 6th, check the MTSS YouTube playlist for the MTSS M&M topic for the week. What’s an MTSS M&M? An MTSS M&M topic is a 3-4 minute video that will explain one tiny MTSS concept in a bite-sized clip. But wait, there’s more! The district with the most watched M&M’s will get a shoutout on the MTSS website, so be sure to leave a comment responding to the call to action embedded in each video with the name of your district to get your minutes counted! How many M&M’s will you watch?!?

Click here to go to the playlist

Summer Book Club

Join us for the first ever MTSS book club experience! Rather than a traditional text study, this reading experience will function much more like your typical book club. Participants will have about 4-weeks to complete the text at their own pace, then join the virtual discussion via zoom to discuss the book with colleagues. It’s that easy! Already read the text? Great! Feel free to join the conversation! Books will be provided to the first 25 educators who sign up. If you do sign up, and receive the book, please commit to

attending the virtual meeting via Zoom. Bring your innovative mindset, and enjoy some summer learning with your peers!

Download the MTSS-GT Flyer to post at your school

For further information about any of the MTSS or GT summer opportunities, please reach out to Andrea L. Logan, Maine DOE Multi-tiered Systems of Support Specialist at andrea.logan@maine.gov.