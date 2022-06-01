Key Housing Announces Featured Extended Stay Rentals and Furnished Rentals in Sacramento
Key Housing is a top-rated corporate housing locator service based in California.
Sacramento is a bigger city than just the State Capital, and our featured listing highlights the more Southern oriented aspects of the city.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated extended stay and furnished rental service for all of California, including Sacramento County, at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its Sacramento featured listing for June 2022 as 'The Artisan Apartment Homes' located at 8282 Calvine Road, Sacramento, California. The complex features both extended stay and furnished rentals making it ideal for both leisure and business travelers to Northern California and the Capital of the Golden State.
“Sacramento is a bigger city than just the State Capital, and our featured listing highlights the more Southern oriented aspects of the city," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “We’ve selected The Artisan Apartment Homes’ for June 2022 to showcase a complex that is really friendly to persons who want an extended stay or furnished rental experience. Many European travelers along with American businesspeople want a 'home away from home' in Sacramento."
Persons who want to view the Sacramento winner for June 2022 can visit at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/the-artisan-2/. At the complex, every room’s design is intentional. The complex is a living space that delivers an organic, modern look so leisure and business travelers can cultivate one's pride of place. Indeed, visitors will find several pet-friendly 1-, 2- & 3-bedroom apartment homes to choose from. Each layout features an interior space that encourages visitors to reset and refocus.
Persons who want to learn more about Sacramento can also visit the Sacramento page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/sacramento/, which highlights the features of one of California's most eco-friendly cities. The biggest drawback, as is true in all of California, is finding hard-to-find corporate housing in Sacramento. Fortunately, the housing experts at Key Housing have in-depth and up-to-the-minute knowledge on where hard-to-find corporate housing is.
FINDING EXTENDED STAY AND FURNISHED RENTALS IN SACRAMENTO
Here is background on this release. When foreigners and even US residents think of California, they often think of the "beach stereotype," that is Hollywood and the beaches of Southern California. As the seventh-largest economy in the world and the third-largest US state by area, however, California is heterogenous in its regions. The Sacramento region, for example, is the gateway to the state government as well as the high technology regions just north of the city. In addition, it is home to major employers and many things to see and do. It is a tourist destination in its own right, and if one can locate extended stay or furnished rentals in Sacramento, one can enjoy both a home away from home and one of California's best cities to visit for business or pleasure.
