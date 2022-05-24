Senate Passes Legislation to Address Medication Accessibility, Affordability

Cap On Cost Sharing For Insulin: S.1413, sponsored by Senator Gustavo Rivera, reduces the cap on cost-sharing for insulin from the current $100 per insulin per month to $30 per month.

Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage Program Eligibility: S.2535A, sponsored by Senator Gustavo Rivera, sets the eligibility criteria for the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage Program. The bill specifies that participants must be enrolled in Medicare part D or any other public or private drug plan that successfully proves the coverage is similar or better than the defined standards coverage under the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit.

Third-Party Payments For Co-Pays: S.5299A, sponsored by Senator Gustavo Rivera, requires any third-party payments, financial assistance, discount, voucher or other price reduction instrument for out-of-pocket expenses made on behalf of an insured individual for the cost of prescription drugs to be applied to the insured's deductible, copayment, coinsurance, out-of-pocket maximum, or any other cost-sharing requirement when calculating such insured individual's overall contribution to any out-of-pocket maximum or any cost-sharing requirement.

Substitution Of Biosimilar Medications: S.8465, sponsored by Senator Gustavo Rivera, will make the existing temporary law a permanent law that allows pharmacists to substitute biosimilar medications under certain conditions.

Sixty-Day Notice Drug Cost Increase: S.7499B, sponsored by Senator Julia Salazar, requires manufacturers to provide at least 60-day notice of their intent to raise wholesale prescription drug costs to the Department of Financial Services if the increase is 10% or more of the total cost of the drug.

Wholesale Drug Importation: S.1737, sponsored by Senator James Skoufis, will create a state program to import prescription drugs from other countries at a lower cost. In this program, a wholesaler is allowed to import drugs that meet U.S. F.D.A. standards from only suppliers who are regulated and authorized under the laws of their country for distribution and sale only in New York.

Drug Failure Protocols: S.8191, sponsored by Senator Neil Breslin, requires a utilization review agent to follow certain rules when establishing a step therapy protocol. It requires that the protocol accepts any attestation submitted by the insured's health care professional stating that a required drug has failed as prima facie evidence that the required drug has failed.

Patient RX Information and Choice Expansion Act (PRICE Act): S.4620C, sponsored by Senator Neil Breslin, requires health plans to furnish in real-time cost, benefit, and coverage data to the enrollee, his or her health care provider, or the third-party of his or her choosing.

Thirty-Day Supply For State Disaster Emergencies: S.4856, sponsored by Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, requires policies and contracts that provide coverage for prescription drugs to include coverage of an immediate additional thirty-day supply of a prescription drug during a state disaster emergency.

Prescription Drugs From Out Of State: S.5489 sponsored by Senator Samra Brouk, authorizes pharmacies to receive prescription drugs from other pharmacies outside of New York in the case of a public health emergency, guaranteeing patient access to medications.

Price-Gouging For Medicine: S.3081A, sponsored by Senator Julia Salazar, prohibits selling a drug subject to a shortage for an unconscionably excessive price. The bill adds medicine to the list of goods and services that can be classified as possibly being subject to price gouging. The classification of medicines falling under this section of law will be determined by the publicly reported drug shortages reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Prohibits the Application of Fail-First or Step Therapy Protocols: S.5909, sponsored by Senator Todd Kaminsky, prohibits the application of fail-first or step therapy protocols to coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of mental health conditions.