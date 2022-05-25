InventHelp’s Virtual Invention Browsing Experience Returning to Licensing Expo 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- InventHelp’s VIBE, the Virtual Invention Browsing Experience, will return to Licensing Expo, the world’s largest licensing trade show.
VIBE allows business attendees to utilize virtual viewing stations to review inventions within their product categories on a confidential basis. Companies can request more information about products they are interested in directly through the VIBE kiosk.
Looking for inventions or new products? VIBE includes over 1,500 new inventions in more than 25 product categories. Qualified business attendees can enter VIBE to view these inventions and their benefits, features, and 3D graphics or illustrations on 46-inch interactive kiosks.
Attendees can find InventHelp’s VIBE at booth G188. Licensing Expo is set to host over 200 exhibitors including: Coca-Cola, Crayola, Netflix, Mattel, Universal and more.
Licensing Expo 2022 will be held at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be held from Tuesday, May 24 through Thursday May 26th.
