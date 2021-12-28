Trade, Swap, or Convert: the best way to swap crypto for Binance
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swap Cryptos service is now live and in beta format. It aims to help crypto holders swap their cryptos using their own Binance account. Currently, Binance lists over 2,500 tradable crypto tokens, most of them can only be traded using BNB, USDT, or USD.
How can you crypto swap?
A token instantaneously exchanges one cryptocurrency to another without having to first undertake a crypto-to-fiat exchange. This definition encapsulates the workings of prominent platforms like Changelly, ShapeShift, and AirSwap. These platforms currently charge at least 5% in fees with a limited number of pairs available. For instance, Changelly currently has around 250 pairs.
Crypto-to-crypto exchange services
Currently, investors are unable to exchange AAVE (popular for its non-custodial protocol) for CRV (a decentralised exchange and automated market maker protocol). This means that they might need to sell AAVE to get USDT and use USDT to buy CRV. Unfortunately, going via USDT might not be the cheapest and most efficient path available.
The Swap Cryptos tool helps analyse over 6.2M crypto pairs to find the smartest way to exchange crypto using the investor’s own Binance account.
A 2-step approach
1. Select the cryptocurrency pair you’d like to exchange.
2. Connect to Binance and perform the Buying and Selling function using market, not limit, orders.
Unlike other decentralised exchanges, it does not use third-party assistance to store and manage the funds of the traders.
Swap Cryptos is essentially a smart engine that performs real-time price calculations to find the best deal for its users.
For more info:
https://swapcryptos.co/
info@swapcryptos.co
157, Archbishop Street, Valletta
Malta
Swap Cryptos
How can you crypto swap?
A token instantaneously exchanges one cryptocurrency to another without having to first undertake a crypto-to-fiat exchange. This definition encapsulates the workings of prominent platforms like Changelly, ShapeShift, and AirSwap. These platforms currently charge at least 5% in fees with a limited number of pairs available. For instance, Changelly currently has around 250 pairs.
Crypto-to-crypto exchange services
Currently, investors are unable to exchange AAVE (popular for its non-custodial protocol) for CRV (a decentralised exchange and automated market maker protocol). This means that they might need to sell AAVE to get USDT and use USDT to buy CRV. Unfortunately, going via USDT might not be the cheapest and most efficient path available.
The Swap Cryptos tool helps analyse over 6.2M crypto pairs to find the smartest way to exchange crypto using the investor’s own Binance account.
A 2-step approach
1. Select the cryptocurrency pair you’d like to exchange.
2. Connect to Binance and perform the Buying and Selling function using market, not limit, orders.
Unlike other decentralised exchanges, it does not use third-party assistance to store and manage the funds of the traders.
Swap Cryptos is essentially a smart engine that performs real-time price calculations to find the best deal for its users.
For more info:
https://swapcryptos.co/
info@swapcryptos.co
157, Archbishop Street, Valletta
Malta
Swap Cryptos
Swap Cryptos
+44 7534798666
info@swapcryptos.co