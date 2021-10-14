Patricia Webber CEO Nevo Capital Interviewed at the Nasdaq in New York
Helping Companies Unlock Their True PotentialLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevo Capital helps companies unlock their true potential, and stand out while securing investment value. With proven growth strategies, https://nevocapital.com/interview/ works with trusted advisors to take investment portfolios new heights. Patricia Webber who is the CEO of Nevo Capital has been linked to the top industry forecasters to help companies and investors grow.
Nevo Capital works around the world, to research key markets and ask questions, to innovative companies in the USA, UK, Switzerland ,Germany and many more. Patricia recently took an Asian blockchain company to be showcased at the NADAQ, and is an advocate of the PrivateEquityTimes. Patricia will be interviewed by many media companies and will be speaking on many social platforms about investment and business growth.
Nevo Capital on global growth from the UK perspective and being ready for an all-important deal, from the eye of a venture investment firm, helping businesses succeed and individuals prosper.
Nevo Capital is co -founded by Patricia Webber, specializing in capital raise and financial tech funding from the UK. Many financial sector businesses and individuals are being helped by Patricia, who herself is a champion for business start-ups, working alongside the British Business Growth Program. Also, an on-call consultant for the Prince's Trust, one of the most famous charities of the Royal Family in United Kingdom.
Nevo Capital has helped multiple businesses grow, but now, helping businesses securing growth to excel in more ways than one. Securing funding for businesses and providing never-ending resources, the next step for your business awaits, with Nevo Capital.
Patricia is no doubt well-versed in the field of business while giving lectures on Business Psychology and the use of Psychometrics. A fellow member of the RSA, a member of the CBI, and a media journalist for the World Economic Forum. Also associated with the British Chamber of Commerce and The NBCC Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce. Patricia Webber is well-known in the business sector, financial sector, and amongst many media houses, who have watched her help key businesses and individuals grow and secure the resources they need. Better business, bigger trust with Nevo Capital.
