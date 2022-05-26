U.S. News & World Report Names ALL Juniper Villages in Pennsylvania To Best Senior Living Communities List

In U.S. News & World Report's inaugural Best Senior Living Communities list, Juniper Communities is proud to announce all Juniper Villages in PA are recognized.

To meet the rigorous criteria needed to earn a spot on U.S. News & World Report's Best Senior Living list provides a clear picture of how outstanding the care and operations are at these communities.” — Lynne S. Katzmann, Founder, CEO, Juniper Communities

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Communities is proud to announce that all of its senior living communities in Pennsylvania have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as being “Best” on the inaugural Best Senior Living Communities list. The top ranking of “Best” was obtained through scores received on a consumer satisfaction survey of residents and their family members or appointed representatives in the areas of community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff.

“We are very proud that all of our campuses in Pennsylvania had buildings that qualified to be named “Best” by U.S. News & World Report. The data collected on meeting their rigorous criteria provides a clear picture of how outstanding the care and operations are at these properties,” said Lynne S. Katzmann, Founder and CEO, Juniper Communities. “I must thank all of our amazing associates for their dedication to providing outstanding care and maintaining exceptionally well-kept buildings; and adhering to our mission of fostering active bodies, engaged minds and fulfilled spirits in the residents we serve.”

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. For the Best Senior Living list, nearly 200,000 individual survey responses were analyzed, identifying 1,272 communities across the continental U.S. and Hawaii that excel in independent living, assisted living and/or memory care.

"Families have limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Senior Living ratings help to fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."

Juniper Communities is often recognized by the senior housing industry for its ingenuity in creating programs that define what “best services and care” should be in senior living. To learn more about what sets Juniper Communities apart, visit www.junipercommunities.com.

About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value and innovation in long-term care, operates senior living communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Texas that emphasize residents’ well-being, interaction and security. Its approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper’s innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents’ care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations, and urgent care visits while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of its residents, visit www.junipercommunities.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.