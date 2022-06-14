Spark Training Solutions Nationally Certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise
Spark Training Solutions, a Railroad Software Provider, Serves Class 1, Short Line Railroads and Contractors with Safety, Regulatory and Compliance Training
WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the U.S. We believe supplier diversity promotes innovation, opens doors, and creates partnerships that fuel the economy.”ST. PAUL, MN, U.S., June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Training Solutions, a railroad safety, compliance training and drug & alcohol testing company, announced today national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women’s Business Development Center (WBDC) is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
“We are delighted to receive national certification as a women-owned business,” says Katie Inouye, CEO and founder of Spark Training Solutions. “This certification benefits local and regional railroads, as it gives them a choice of selecting a diverse and trusted supplier partner.”
This year, WBENC, the nation's largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women celebrates 25 years of powering and empowering women’s entrepreneurship through certification, education, leadership and networking. “WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned businesses in the U.S.” says Bridget Foster, Director, Certification Services, Women's Business Development Center (WBDC), Chicago. “We believe supplier diversity promotes innovation, opens doors, and creates partnerships that fuel the economy.”
About WBENC
Founded in 1997, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org. Look for the Women Owned logo and #BuyWomenOwned
About Spark Training Solutions
Spark Training Solutions is a leader in offering training and FRA compliance solutions in the railroad industry. Having set the standards for the CFR Part 243 Training Rule implementation, Spark Training Solution offers Rail Tasker, a mobile application that supports the railroad industry in building safer work environments for operations testing, safety alert briefings, training, and drug and alcohol program management.
