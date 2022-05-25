Submit Release
Latest All Things Judicial Podcast Explores the Lifesaving Work of Recovery Courts

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast honors National Drug Court Month by traveling to Kinston, North Carolina for the 8th Judicial District's (Greene, Lenoir, and Wayne counties) Family Accountability and Recovery Court (FARC) graduation ceremony. We hear from Chief District Court Judge Beth Heath as she explains the concept and function of recovery courts, and hear from stakeholders and staff who support individuals as they work to complete the recovery court process. 

In a special segment, a recovery court graduate gives a moving testimony about her life's journey and how recovery court was truly lifesaving.

"Drug treatment courts have the unique opportunity to create a partnership between the justice system and the treatment community," said Heath. "Drug courts are the single most successful justice intervention for seriously addicted offenders."

May is National Drug Court Month and was recognized in North Carolina by a gubernatorial proclamation and by a proclamation issued by Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby

"North Carolina's treatment courts have been working to restore lives and families for 27 years,” said Chief Justice Newby. "We set aside this month to raise awareness that treatment courts can help break the cycle of addiction and crime and encourage hope and healing through recovery."

