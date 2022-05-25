Trooper Jamo, Trooper Nadeau and Sgt Bureau participated in a safety check detail on Meadow Hill Road in the Town of Greene, in recognition of the All American Buckle Up Week. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recognizing May 23rd to June 5th as the “Click it or Ticket” campaign across the United States.

During the detail Troopers checked 134 vehicles, issued 11 warnings for seatbelts, 1 summons for seatbelt, 1 summons for distracted driving and 2 other summonses for other offences. Dozens of other warnings were issued for other traffic offences. It should be noted that the driver that was issued a summons for distracted driving, was not slowing down when approaching a Trooper signaling to stop. The driver was looking down at a cell phone and did not see the Trooper giving hand signals.

Troop B wants to remind drivers to put down their phone, buckle up and have a safe Memorial Day Weekend.

