Coryell Roofing Expands Sales Team With The Addition Of Tyson Abernathy

Tyson Abernathy | Arkansas Commercial Sales Representative | Coryell Roofing

Tyson Abernathy, Coryell Roofing Arkansas Commercial Sales Representative

Coryell Roofing

Coryell Roofing announces the expansion of its Arkansas sales team, with the hiring of Tyson Abernathy as the company's newest Commercial Sales Representative.

ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is delighted to announce the expansion of its Arkansas sales team, with the hiring of Tyson Abernathy as the company's newest Arkansas Commercial Sales Representative.

Although headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the commercial roofing company efficiently renders premium services to Americans across several states, including Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas.

Founded way back in 2010, Coryell Roofing has grown from a simple commercial roofing outfit to one of the country's most experienced and skilled institutional and industrial roofing companies.

The Duro-Last certified company is also Better Business Bureau accredited and fully registered with the National Roofing Contractors Association.

Speaking on his new role with the company, Tyson Abernathy expressed his delight and excitement at the opportunity to "help Coryell extend their great reputation into Arkansas."

The seasoned salesman has over ten years of experience independently establishing and running an electrical business. Abernathy will work with the rest of the company's Arkansas sales team to effectively communicate the value of its roofing services to prospective clients.

Anyone interested in more information on Coryell Roofing or its services in Arkansas can reach out to the company via the contact info below or to Tyson Abernathy directly: (501)644-0602 or Tyson@CoryellRoofing.com.

Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+14054080811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Coryell Roofing Expands Sales Team With The Addition Of Tyson Abernathy

