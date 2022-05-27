Coryell Roofing Expands Sales Team With The Addition Of Grant DeShon
Coryell Roofing announces the expansion of its Missouri commercial sales team, with the hiring of Grant DeShon as the newest MO Commercial Sales Representative.
Coryell Roofing is delighted to announce the expansion of its Missouri commercial sales team, with the hiring of Grant DeShon as the company's newest Missouri Commercial Sales Representative.
— Grant DeShon, Missouri Commercial Sales Representative
Although headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Coryell Roofing efficiently delivers premium roofing services to clients across several states, including Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas.
The commercial roofing company was founded way back in 2010 and has since evolved into a specialist in institutional and industrial roofing. Coryell Roofing is revered by many as the icon of quality and premium commercial roofing service within the industry.
In addition to being Duro-Last certified, Coryell Roofing is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is a full-fledged member of the National Roofing Contractors Association.
Although Grant DeShon is transitioning from a completely different industry to take up his new role at Coryell, the licensed professional engineer says he looks forward to the friends, challenges, and opportunities that await him. DeShon says he is excited to "be a part of a dynamic group of people influencing the industry."
While DeShon holds a bachelor's and master's in Agricultural Engineering from Mizzou, the seasoned sales rep also has real-world work experience gathered from over 25 years of working for a wastewater treatment equipment manufacturer in engineering and sales.
Anyone interested in more information on Coryell Roofing or its services in Missouri can reach out to Grant DeShon via phone or email: 573-508-5144 or Grant@CoryellRoofing.com.
Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+1 405-408-0811
email us here
