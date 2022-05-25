Miller Public Relations Merges With Aardvark Communications
Miller Public Relations, founded by Cyndi Miller, CEO, is merging with Aardvark Communications.
This is a big step for me personally and I am thrilled to be joining forces with Aardvark Communications.”COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller Public Relations, founded by Cyndi Miller, CEO a 30-year-old full-service ad agency and PR firm located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area is merging with Aardvark Communications owned by David Alvey, President, and Carolyn Alvey, Vice President, also based in DFW, effective June 1, 2022.
— Cyndi Miller
Both exceptional marketing firms combined have over 60 years of experience serving national clients in various categories including luxury automotive, restaurant chains, large multi-specialty medical practices, home improvement, retail and many more categories. Mrs. Miller will step down as CEO but will remain as a business expansion consultant. Additionally, she will act as chief liaison helping businesses create legacy cultures.
“This is a big step for me personally and I am thrilled to be joining forces with Aardvark Communications,” reports Miller. “The merger between our two agencies will be complete as of June 1. Going forward, we will be known as Aardvark Communications.”
This new merger will offer clients the combined talent and expertise of two very well-respected agencies with two very developed, tenured teams. Together, these firms have both created award-winning strategies that help clients build brand awareness, expand their reach and achieve their goals with monumental successes.
Miller Public Relations has excelled winning numerous awards in website development and digital campaigns for high-end medical practices. Aardvark Communications has an outstanding track record in marketing and public relations. These combined strengths will provide even greater value and service for clients ensuring the entire transition is seamless when they hit the ground running.
With this new merger, what can clients expect? A highly responsive and amazing hands-on team approach to creative presentations, expanded services and more aggressive campaigns benefitting the clients we serve.
For more information go to aardvarktx.com or contact Carolyn Alvey at 972-423-4144.
Carolyn Alvey
Aardvark Communications
+1 972-423-4144
carolyn@aardvarktx.com