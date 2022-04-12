Submit Release
FDA approves EVO Visian® ICL procedure, and now it’s come to Utah

Dr. Majid Moshirfar and his patient

EVO Eye Model

EVO ILC

The first EVO Visian® Implantable Collamer® Lens Procedure was Performed at Hoopes Vision located in Draper, Utah, on Friday, April 8, 2022.

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Majid Moshirfar, an internationally renowned corneal and refractive surgeon, performs Utah’s first EVO Visian® ICL procedure. The EVO/EVO+ Visian® Implantable Collamer® Lens was approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a safe and effective treatment for myopia with and without astigmatism in the U.S. Myopia, also known as nearsightedness or the need for distance vision correction, is the most common vision disorder globally. An estimated 100 million U.S. adults with myopia are potential candidates for EVO, a biocompatible implantable lens that corrects distance vision.

The EVO ICL procedure is fast and painless with a quick recovery time. Eliminating the need for contacts and glasses and improving long-distance and night vision practically overnight is a dream come true for many people frustrated by contacts or glasses.

Before the EVO Visian ICL procedure, your doctor will perform a series of tests to measure the unique characteristics of your eye. Immediately before the procedure, your doctor will administer eye drops to dilate your pupil and anesthetize your eye. Next, the EVO ICL lens is folded and inserted into a small opening at the edge of your cornea.

Once the lens is implanted, the surgeon will make any necessary adjustments to ensure the proper positioning of the lens. The lens is placed behind the iris (the colored part of the eye), and in front of the natural crystalline lens. As a result, the implanted EVO ICL will not be visible to you or others, and the soft, pliable lens will work comfortably with your natural eye.

Are you ready to live life to the fullest? To find out if the EVO ICL procedure is right for you, contact Hoopes Vision to schedule your VIP consultation. At Hoopes Vision, patients enjoy a track record of safety and proven results while appreciating how they make every effort to make the best vision corrections affordable and within reach of patients with different budgets.

