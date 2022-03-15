Mann Eye Welcomes New Eye Surgeon to the Family
Alex Hacopian, MD, will be joining the Houston surgical team in April of 2022 and will see patients at the Fannin Street and Humble locations.
I’m so proud and honored to get to serve the people of Houston, my hometown. I look forward to developing relationships with my patients so I can provide the excellent care they deserve.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The esteemed team of eye specialists at Mann Eye Institute is growing! Alex Hacopian, MD, will be joining the Houston surgical team in April of 2022 and will see patients at the Fannin Street and Humble locations.
— Alex Hacopian, MD
Meet Dr. Hacopian
Dr. Hacopian is a comprehensive ophthalmologist specializing in Advanced LASIK, Refractive Lens Exchange and complete eye care, including Corneal Cross-Linking for Keratoconus as well as glaucoma treatment with the latest advancements in MIGS (Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery). He also performs Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery with premium lenses.
Born and raised in Houston, Dr. Hacopian attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with honors with degrees in Neurobiology and Psychology. He graduated from medical school at the University of Texas at Houston before completing an ophthalmology residency at the George Washington University in Washington, DC, where he served as chief resident his senior year.
Before returning home and joining the Mann Eye team, Dr. Hacopian served on the surgical team at Abilene Eye Institute, performing refractive and cataract surgery. “I’m so proud and honored to get to serve the people of Houston, my hometown,” said Dr. Hacopian. “I look forward to developing relationships with my patients so I can provide the excellent care they deserve.”
Dr. Hacopian is a Board-Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology and a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
See Life Better in Every Stage of Life
Since 1977, Mann Eye Institute has been helping Texans See Life Better. Generations of families have trusted them with their vision. From designer eyewear and comprehensive eye care to Advanced LASIK, modern cataract surgery, Active Life Lenses, management of eye disease and the latest in dry eye treatment options, Mann Eye Institute is a trusted resource for all things eyes. For more information, call Mann Eye Institute at 800.MY.VISION (698-4746) or visit them online.
Payge Martin
Miller Public Relations
+1 817-281-3440
email us here