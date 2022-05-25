Microbe Formulas Brings Back the ‘Big League Poo’

Idaho Health Company Continues Sponsorship for the Boise Hawks Minor League Baseball 2022 Season

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After rolling out the successful ‘Slide into Wellness with a Big League Poo’ campaign posted on all bathroom doors at Memorial Stadium in 2021, local gut and immune health company Microbe Formulas will continue the sensation in the Boise Hawks Stadium through their 2022 season.

The ‘Big League Poo’ sponsorship slogan is inspired by the company’s iconic ‘Yay! I Pooped Today!’ campaign slung across billboards all around the Treasure Valley in early 2021.

Creative Manager for Microbe Formulas, Makayla Beaudoin, says, “Brainstorming and designing these bathroom doors was super fun with my team. We wanted to have something catchy enough and relevant to what we are doing, yet still on theme with baseball. I think we hit it out of the ballpark with this one.”

Last year, Dr. Todd Watts, Microbe Formulas founder and CEO, held an opening season presentation for the Boise Hawks players on the new partnership, as well as Microbe’s mission to educate the community on all-natural health solutions. Dr. Todd highlighted the importance of cell health and energy production with three of Microbe’s top products.

Shawnda Huffman, VP of Communications for Microbe Formulas, shares, “We had an absolute blast sponsoring the Hawks last year, so it’s very exciting for us to continue that partnership for this upcoming season. Not to mention bringing back a ‘home run’ marketing slogan like ‘Slide into Wellness with a Big League Poo.’ We love supporting our local sports team and, at the same time, getting our name out in the community in an intentionally disruptive way.”

Mike Van Hise, Vice President and General Manager for the Boise Hawks Baseball Team, adds, “The feeling is mutual surrounding the successful partnership with Microbe and the Hawks. We are excited to continue building on our partnership and eager to see what the future brings for both organizations.”

Microbe Formulas has been extremely involved in the local community in the last few years. They have partnered with and sponsored many local organizations and teams throughout the Treasure Valley, including Boise State Athletics and Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services. To learn more about Microbe’s community involvement, check out the company’s press page.

The Hawks’ home season opener is Saturday, May 28th against the Idaho Falls Chukars at 7:00 pm MDT. Those interested in attending can buy tickets here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Manager of Public Relations for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.