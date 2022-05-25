Coryell Roofing Announces new Oklahoma Commercial Sales Representative Jacob Andrews
Coryell Roofing is ready for an amazing second half of 2022, expanding its team in Oklahoma.
We are confident in Jacob and know he will help us continue to grow while serving our customers with honesty and respect.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many construction companies have been struggling for two years. Fortunately, Oklahoma City-based Coryell Roofing has only seen its business grow. With a focus on commercial work proving to be a reliable resource for many customer needs, Coryell Roofing is happy to announce that it has expanded its team to include the deeply experienced Jacob Andrews. Andrews will be responsible for conducting Commercial Sales business across Oklahoma. He has been welcomed with enthusiasm.
“We are fortunate to have made it through these difficult times with a lot of momentum,” remarked Senior Sales Manager of Coryell Roofing, Kelly Coryell. “We are confident in Jacob and know he will help us continue to grow while serving our customers with honesty and respect.”
Andrews has over a decade of sales experience in the roofing world and is looking forward to working hard to take the company to the next level. So far, he has a spotless record of meeting his sales goals and sees his work with Coryell Roofing as the smart next step in his promising career.
In addition to its native Oklahoma, the company also accepts commercial projects in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas.
The positive reviews in Oklahoma continue to pour in.
In a five-star review, Kristin Prater, School Superintendent of Edgewood Independent School District, recently said, “The Duro-Last Roofing System... has also helped with our heating and cooling bills. It has been a pleasure working with this great company based right here in Oklahoma!”
Learn more at https://coryellroofing.com.
