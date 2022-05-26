Find out why orgs need Attack Surface Management, only on the Virtual CISO Podcast
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
Every org connected to the internet has an attack surface that creates risk. Attack surface management leverages AI & machine learning to answer that question.
More security technology isn’t necessarily better unless it can simplify current workflows and/or yield superior insights that reduce risk.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More security technology isn’t necessarily better unless it can simplify current workflows and/or yield superior insights that reduce risk. Attack surface management seeks to deliver both these benefits. To get there, it applies data integration/ingestion and AI and machine learning to automate and enrich what have traditionally been vulnerability management workflows.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner - Pivot Point Security
To explain what attack surface management is, how it works and why it can be so useful for orgs looking to sort out what’s most critical from a staggering mass of data, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Michelangelo Sidagni, CTO at NopSec and a groundbreaker in this emerging security sector.
Topics discussed include:
The definition and scope of attack surface management concerning vulnerability management, configuration management, and asset inventory management
How attack surface management leverages cyber threat and exposure management to help rate vulnerabilities
The role of configuration scans and environment scans in attack surface management
How NopSec’s solution connects to existing cybersecurity data sources
How NopSec’s solution streamlines cyber compliance
If your business would benefit from spot-on identification of the most critical vulnerabilities in your environment, including analysis of likely attack paths, tune in to this cutting-edge podcast episode with attack surface management thought leader Michelangelo Sidagni.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn