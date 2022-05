Find out why orgs need Attack Surface Management, only on the Virtual CISO Podcast

The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security

Every org connected to the internet has an attack surface that creates risk. Attack surface management leverages AI & machine learning to answer that question.

More security technology isn’t necessarily better unless it can simplify current workflows and/or yield superior insights that reduce risk.” — John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner - Pivot Point Security

HAMILTON, NJ, USA, May 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- More security technology isn’t necessarily better unless it can simplify current workflows and/or yield superior insights that reduce risk. Attack surface management seeks to deliver both these benefits. To get there, it applies data integration/ingestion and AI and machine learning to automate and enrich what have traditionally been vulnerability management workflows.To explain what attack surface management is, how it works and why it can be so useful for orgs looking to sort out what’s most critical from a staggering mass of data, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Michelangelo Sidagni, CTO at NopSec and a groundbreaker in this emerging security sector.Topics discussed include:The definition and scope of attack surface management concerning vulnerability management, configuration management, and asset inventory managementHow attack surface management leverages cyber threat and exposure management to help rate vulnerabilitiesThe role of configuration scans and environment scans in attack surface managementHow NopSec’s solution connects to existing cybersecurity data sourcesHow NopSec’s solution streamlines cyber complianceIf your business would benefit from spot-on identification of the most critical vulnerabilities in your environment, including analysis of likely attack paths, tune in to this cutting-edge podcast episode with attack surface management thought leader Michelangelo Sidagni.To hear this episode anytime, along with any previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page About Pivot Point SecuritySince 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.