Breakwater Capital Group Welcomes James Fonzi, CFA, as New Trading Lead

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakwater Capital Group , an independent registered investment advisor with offices in Northern New Jersey, the Boston area, and Denver, is pleased to announce that James Fonzi, CFA has joined the firm as Trading Lead and member of the Investment Committee. Based in the Boston area, James will oversee trading across client accounts, provide analytical support to advisors, and contribute to the firm’s investment strategy, financial planning, and tax planning initiatives.James brings nearly seven years of experience in financial services and capital markets, with a career spanning trading, structured finance, and investment analysis. He joins Breakwater from Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he served as a Manager in the Securitization Advisory Practice. In that role, James led advisory engagements with issuers and underwriters raising funding through the capital markets via Asset-Backed and Mortgage-Backed Securities. His responsibilities included deal structuring and modeling, analytics verification, and offering document review ahead of transaction marketing to investors.Prior to Deloitte, James began his career as an Interest Rates Trading Assistant in Morgan Stanley’s Institutional Securities Group. He later worked at mortgage fintech start-up U.S. Financial Technology (formerly Common Securitization Solutions), focusing on mortgage-backed securities model development, tax modeling, and technical support for business development initiatives.A Pittsburgh native, James holds a B.B.A. in Finance from James Madison University and is a CFA Charterholder as well as a member of CFA Society Boston. He is passionate about applying his knowledge of markets and investment products to create long-term value for clients, working closely with a collaborative team, and taking a strategic approach to investment opportunities.“James’ deep expertise in capital markets, combined with his disciplined and strategic approach to investing, make him a tremendous addition to our team,” said Jeffrey Hanson, Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer of Breakwater Capital Group. “We look forward to the insights and value he will bring to our clients as we continue to grow and strengthen our investment capabilities.”James resides in the Boston suburbs and remains actively engaged in the financial community, with a continued focus on market research and investment analysis.About Breakwater Capital GroupBreakwater Capital Group is an independent registered investment advisor serving clients nationwide from its offices in Northern New Jersey, the Boston area, and Denver. The firm provides comprehensive investment management, financial planning, and wealth advisory services, with a commitment to delivering personalized strategies, objective advice, and exceptional client service.

