Coryell Roofing Welcomes Texas Commercial Sales Rep Brandon Cirilo to Its Impressive Team

Coryell Roofing has earned a reputation for putting its customers first. Brandon Cirilo will help the leading regional roofing company continue this mission.

Being active in Texas is huge for Coryell Roofing, and he understands the Texas market inside and out.”
— Kelly Coryell, Senior Sales Manager
ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing the right commercial roofing partner can make a huge difference in how successful a project is. Across Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri, Coryell Roofing has become a “go-to” solution, known for delivering everything from quality to reasonable prices. Building on this success, Coryell Roofing recently announced the expansion of its team. Brandon Cirilo is its new Texas Commercial Sales Representative. All signs point to this being a great decision, which will help the company continue its positive momentum.

“Brandon has the skills and attitude we are looking for, and it is a pleasure to welcome him on board,” commented Coryell Roofing’s Senior Sales Manager, Kelly Coryell. “Being active in Texas is huge for Coryell Roofing, and he understands the Texas market inside and out.”

According to Coryell Roofing, Cirilo has been a top producer in a residential roofing company with over three years of experience in the roofing industry and more than six decades of experience in sales.

The company provides commercial roofing inspections and top-rated roofing systems from Duro-Last.

It continues to win passionate feedback from clients.

Jimmy H., from Highland Park ISD, recently said in a five-star review, “I can describe the Coryell team as professional, approachable, accessible, and reliable. I cannot think of anything they could have done differently or better. I am 100% satisfied.”

For more information, be sure to visit https://coryellroofing.com.

