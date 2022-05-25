Amidst Mental Health Crisis, BALANCE Opens Adolescent Summer Program
Pandemic stress compounded by summer expectations leave vulnerable teens turning to devastating coping mechanisms
Teens are at great risk. An eating disorder doesn’t go away because circumstances change. They require specialized treatment. But recovery is absolutely possible with the right care”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ now offers an adolescent-only program to treat and recover from eating disorders, an epidemic manifesting in our youth. Adolescents struggling with stress from the pandemic all too often default to disordered eating and eating disorders as coping mechanisms. As reported in the American Academy of Pediatrics journal (vol. 148, issue 4), medical admissions at one hospital increased three times what they were in years previous to COVID-19. We are seeing what BALANCE Founder and CEO Melainie Rogers coined “the perfect storm” of increased stress, isolation, lack of IRL socialization, and summer begetting an increased focus on body image, to name a few triggers. "Teens naturally have a greater probability for developing an eating disorder as they experience physical, hormonal, and emotional changes during this crucial developmental time. Self-esteem and self-confidence are at their lowest in the 12-15 year- old bracket," explains Ms. Rogers. According to the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA), one in every ten adolescents has or will have an eating disorder; we are likely to know someone who is struggling during our lifetime. And while these statistics are alarming, they don't consider that most cases of eating disorders go undetected and untreated. “Teens are at great risk. Once an eating disorder develops, it doesn’t go away because circumstances change. They require specialized treatment. But recovery is absolutely possible with the right care.” says Rogers. BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ offers a pathway toward full recovery through its client-centered, holistic treatment programs. Uniquely designed for adolescents ages 12-18, BALANCE’s summer PHP (partial hospitalization program) provides teens with
— Melainie Rogers, MS, RDN, CDN, CEDRD-S
-Reduced eating disorder thoughts and behaviors
-Tools to navigate the pressure of the summer months and beyond
-A more peaceful relationship with food and body
Additionally, BALANCE is increasing education on being aware of the warning signs of these devastating diseases.
Professional providers of clients with disordered eating can learn more by contacting BALANCE Outreach Manager Julie Mellk at 917.232.7169, parents call 212.645.6903 or go to https://balancedtx.com/contact-us to schedule a complimentary phone consultation.
BALANCE is a premier outpatient eating disorder treatment center located in the heart of New York City’s Flatiron district. Dedicated to treating the spectrum of eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, compulsive overeating, and other disordered eating behaviors and body image issues, we believe in treating the whole person. BALANCE offers a comprehensive continuum of care to any individual seeking outpatient treatment for an eating disorder and offers treatment for women, men, adolescents, LGBTQAI, nonbinary, and agender.
