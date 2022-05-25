First Priority Group Announces the Launch of the First PowerPLUS™ Vehicle to Hit the Road
Combining the latest vehicle technology with industry leading expertise to deliver the market’s next generation of emergency response vehicles
Both companies are committed to serving our communities and creating a cleaner and healthier environment”FLANDERS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Priority Group (FPG), a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles is pleased to announce the company’s electric vehicle division, FPG Electrified (FPGe) will deploy its first vehicle with the company’s advanced auxiliary power system, PowerPLUS™, at the NYC Fleet Show on Thursday May 26th in Queens, New York.
— Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group
DEPLOYMENT:
The first vehicle to feature the pilot PowerPLUS™ system is a custom mobile medical van operated by Galileo Health, a modern medical group operating across all 50 states, designed to improve the quality and affordability of care for diverse and complex populations. Partnering with value-focused health plans and employers, Galileo operates across digital, home-based and community-based environments to meet the needs of populations large and small. FPGe’s PowerPLUS™ technology will allow Galileo Health’s medical professionals to breathe clean air without having to inhale the fumes from an on-board diesel generator.
“We are extremely pleased to work with an outstanding partner like Galileo Health for our initial pilot rollout of the FPGe PowerPLUS™ system. Both companies are committed to serving our communities and creating a cleaner and healthier environment,” said Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group. “We remain committed to working with our customers to ensure this new technology meets their needs without compromise.”
FPG Electrified (FPGe), a division of First Priority Group, focuses on electrification of light and medium duty emergency and specialty vehicles combined with its comprehensive suite of products designed to support fleet electrification. FPGe is dedicated on incorporating the latest technologies and features into these new vehicles. To augment the electric vehicle functionality, PowerPLUS™ includes increased reliability, enhanced telematics and monitoring and additional AC power options.
DETAILED FEATURES AND BENEFITS:
FPGe’s PowerPLUS™ is designed to provide extra battery capacity for powering auxiliary devices on electric vehicles without reducing the vehicle’s driving range. This advanced power system includes an onboard charger with a scalable battery system using converters and power buses configured to increase energy in proportion to power draw requirements. The system provides independent power for vehicle auxiliaries and accessories including lights, radios, TV/computer monitors, electronic and communication packages, etc. PowerPLUS™ is also capable of powering auxiliary heating and cooling.
EXPERIENCE:
For over 20 years, FPG has been serving emergency vehicle fleets and creating custom vehicle solutions to meet their needs. FPGe’s mission is to create an EV platform with first responders in mind. The company has been involved in the vehicle electrification industry since 2015 and is combining its experience in emergency vehicle upfitting with its vehicle electrification expertise.
As a thought leader in vehicle electrification, FPGe offers additional assistance by researching federal and state tax incentives as well as available grants for its partners. FPG Electrified also assists fleets from concept to execution including fleet configuration, charging infrastructure, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, fleet data visibility, project management and energy storage among others.
Peter Sciara
First Priority Group
+1 973-347-4321
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn