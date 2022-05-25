Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 25, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL Ashtabula Rock Creek Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Saybrook Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign Mechanicsburg Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Columbiana Leetonia Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Crawford Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Flex High School of Cleveland, Inc. FFR 11/04/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Darke Wayne Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Fayette Fayette County Agricultural Society FFR IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Franklin Blendon Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau FFR IPA 07/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Ohio Department of Aging 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Dohn Community High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sycamore Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake Madison Local School District 09/24/2021 TO 05/26/2022 Performance Audit Port Authority of Eastlake Ohio 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas Lucas County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Ohio School Plan IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Miami Springcreek Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Washington Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery City of Oakwood IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Perry New Straitsville Public Library 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 New Straitsville-Coal Township Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Portage Maple Grove Union Cemetery IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Waterloo Local School District 09/24/2021 TO 05/26/2022 Performance Audit Shelby Dinsmore Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Akron Smiles Youth Dentistry, LLC - Michael Crites, DDS MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Wayne Wooster City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Williams Williams County Transportation Improvement District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wood Bowling Green City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Tontogany 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Weston IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.