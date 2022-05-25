Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,813 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money. 

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 25, 2022. 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

 

Ashtabula

Rock Creek Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Saybrook Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

Champaign

Mechanicsburg Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Leetonia Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Flex High School of Cleveland, Inc.

 FFR

11/04/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Wayne Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette County Agricultural Society

 FFR  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Blendon Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Aging

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Dohn Community High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sycamore Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Madison Local School District

 

09/24/2021 TO 05/26/2022

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Port Authority of Eastlake Ohio

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Lucas County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio School Plan

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Springcreek Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Oakwood

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Perry

New Straitsville Public Library

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

New Straitsville-Coal Township Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Portage

Maple Grove Union Cemetery

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Waterloo Local School District

 

09/24/2021 TO 05/26/2022

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Shelby

Dinsmore Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Akron Smiles Youth Dentistry, LLC - Michael Crites, DDS

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Wooster City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Williams

Williams County Transportation Improvement District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

Bowling Green City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Tontogany

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Weston

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.