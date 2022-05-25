Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 25, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL
Ashtabula
Rock Creek Union Cemetery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Saybrook Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Champaign
Mechanicsburg Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Columbiana
Leetonia Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Crawford
Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Cuyahoga
Flex High School of Cleveland, Inc.
FFR
11/04/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Darke
Wayne Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Fayette
Fayette County Agricultural Society
FFR IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Franklin
Blendon Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau
FFR IPA
07/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Ohio Department of Aging
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Dohn Community High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sycamore Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lake
Madison Local School District
09/24/2021 TO 05/26/2022
Performance Audit
Port Authority of Eastlake Ohio
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lucas
Lucas County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Ohio School Plan
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Miami
Springcreek Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Washington Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Montgomery
City of Oakwood
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Perry
New Straitsville Public Library
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
New Straitsville-Coal Township Union Cemetery
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Portage
Maple Grove Union Cemetery
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Waterloo Local School District
09/24/2021 TO 05/26/2022
Performance Audit
Shelby
Dinsmore Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Summit
Akron Smiles Youth Dentistry, LLC - Michael Crites, DDS
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Wayne
Wooster City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Williams
Williams County Transportation Improvement District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Wood
Bowling Green City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Tontogany
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Weston
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
