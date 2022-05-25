Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,732 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA RELEASE: New Consul General, Fata Brian Kaio meets with Governor and Lt. Governor of American Samoa;

SAMOA, May 25 - Samoa’s newly appointed Consul General, Fata Brian Kaio met with the leadership of American Samoa, Governor, Hon. Lemanu Peleti Mauga and  Lt. Governor, Hon. Talauega Eleasalo Ale at an official meeting on Tuesday 17th May 2022 at the Governor’s Office marking the commencement of posting.  Governor Lemanu opened with welcoming remarks and reiterated the long-standing ancestral ties between the two Samoas. Discussions focused on the resumption of the Two Samoa Talks in an attempt to increase the level of cooperation in development areas namely agriculture, labour mobility, trade and services amongst others. The COVID Response and cooperation from both sides as restrictions ease and borders open was an important area visited during the dialogue. The new Consulate Office and Residence project as a commitment by the Government of Samoa towards its representation and importance of the relationship was also covered in the meeting. Fata acknowledged the support of the Governor’s and Lt. Governor’s Offices with his entry and travel of Samoan citizens  to the territory for work. Fata replaces Fonoti Manogiamanu Etuale Ioane who has served in the post for 3 years.

End…

You just read:

MEDIA RELEASE: New Consul General, Fata Brian Kaio meets with Governor and Lt. Governor of American Samoa;

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.