MEDIA RELEASE: New Consul General, Fata Brian Kaio meets with Governor and Lt. Governor of American Samoa;

SAMOA, May 25 - Samoa’s newly appointed Consul General, Fata Brian Kaio met with the leadership of American Samoa, Governor, Hon. Lemanu Peleti Mauga and Lt. Governor, Hon. Talauega Eleasalo Ale at an official meeting on Tuesday 17th May 2022 at the Governor’s Office marking the commencement of posting. Governor Lemanu opened with welcoming remarks and reiterated the long-standing ancestral ties between the two Samoas. Discussions focused on the resumption of the Two Samoa Talks in an attempt to increase the level of cooperation in development areas namely agriculture, labour mobility, trade and services amongst others. The COVID Response and cooperation from both sides as restrictions ease and borders open was an important area visited during the dialogue. The new Consulate Office and Residence project as a commitment by the Government of Samoa towards its representation and importance of the relationship was also covered in the meeting. Fata acknowledged the support of the Governor’s and Lt. Governor’s Offices with his entry and travel of Samoan citizens to the territory for work. Fata replaces Fonoti Manogiamanu Etuale Ioane who has served in the post for 3 years.

