Chris Hubbard joins PWTech leadership team
Wastewater solutions provider welcomes 20-year industry veteran
PWTech is ramping up efforts to ensure we’re equipped to provide adequate support and solutions that make plant processes as efficient as possible for all parties involved”ROSEDALE, MD, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Process Wastewater Technologies LLC (PWTech), an American manufacturer of sludge handling products, welcomes Chris Hubbard as joint business development manager and regional sales manager. Hubbard brings more than 20 years of water industry experience, joining the executive team at a critical juncture in wastewater treatment marked by a heightened focus on efficiency and environmental challenges.
— Alex Davey, president of PWTech
“We are thrilled to have Chris at PWTech,” said Alex Davey, who has been with the company since 1998 and was promoted to president last year. “The industry is always evolving to meet the needs of our end users, which in recent years, seems to be accelerated by things like secondhand impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and an enhanced focus on emerging contaminants. PWTech is ramping up efforts to ensure we’re equipped to provide adequate support and solutions that make plant processes as efficient as possible for all parties involved.”
Prior to PWTech, Hubbard served the industry in various managerial and sales roles, while also co-founding a consulting business focused on flood mitigation equipment. PW Tech expects Hubbard to play a major role in the growth of its Volute Dewatering Press arm of business, as many utilities are faced with diminishing biosolids management options. The company’s optimized screw press achieves both thickening and dewatering in a single compact solution, lowering operating expenses including fees associated with the hauling of sludge.
Davey adds, “Wastewater treatment plants, especially in the Northeast where we are, are dealing with several big changes simultaneously. Not only is their sludge drastically different as a result of industry closures, but they’re also facing new regulations. In Maine, for example, legislation just passed that basically requires all wastewater solids be sent to a landfill or incineration, so removing as much water as possible is going to be critical in that state to keep expenses down. We’ve had great success in the region with these types of projects, and Chris is prepared to help others on similar paths.”
Hubbard holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University and serves on many community organizations, including the Northeast Biosolids and Residuals Association board of directors, Narrow River Preservation Association board of directors, and Tavern on the Green International. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and children and sailing off the coast of Rhode Island.
About PWTech
Process Wastewater Technologies LLC (PWTech) is a leading American manufacturer and supplier of unique technologies for use in the water and wastewater industries throughout North America. It is best known for supplying Volute™ technologies for sludge thickening and dewatering, as well as screening products primarily utilized in the CSO/SSO market. The products PWTech supplies are all unique and hold the distinction of being unequivocally the best available technologies in the applications they serve.
PWTech undertakes all its manufacturing in the USA utilizing using only American produced stainless steel (no carbon steel) for the manufacture of its products. Few other manufacturers in the industry can make this claim.
