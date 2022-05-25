Managed Security Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Managed Security Services Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Managed Security Services Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the managed security services market size is expected to grow to $48.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.2%. The rising instances of security breaches are expected to propel the managed security services market growth going forward.

The managed security services market consists of sales of managed security services by entities (organization, sole traders, and partnership) that provides services such as continuous monitoring and handling of interference detection systems and firewalls, allows security checks and audits, and emergency response. Managed security services are the services provided by third-party vendors as a proactive security measure, which is simple according to the need and ever-evolving security view of an organization.

Global Managed Security Services Market Trends

Strategic collaborations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the managed security services market. According to the global managed security services market analysis, major companies are entering into new collaboration agreements to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021 Atos, a France-based information technology service company partnered with Integrity, a US-based company operating in managed security services. This collaboration aids in the creation and development of a bug bounty program, as well as the provision of automatic detection and remediation services to customers. Further, in July 2021 Atos, a France-based information technology service company partnered with Ooredoo, a Qatar-based company operating in managed security services. This collaboration agreement will create important cybersecurity threat detection and response services for the Qatar Smart Program "TASMU", which aims to improve the quality of life for Qatari citizens, residents, and visitors.

Global Managed Security Services Market Segments

The global managed security market is segmented:

By Type: Network Security, Terminal Security, Application Security, Cloud Security

By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application: Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Threat Prevention, Distributed Denial of Services, Firewall Management, End-Point Security, Risk Assessment

By End-User: BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Others

By Geography: The global managed security services market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides managed security services global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global managed security services market, managed security services market share, managed security services market segments and geographies, managed security services market players, managed security services global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The managed security services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Secureworks Inc., BT Managed Security Solutions, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Symantec, DXC Technology Company, Lumen Tech Inc., Nuspire, BAE Systems, Fujitsu, and Intel Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

