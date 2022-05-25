Global Welding Consumables Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Welding Consumables Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Welding Consumables Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the welding consumables market size is expected to grow from $13.42 billion in 2021 to $14.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The global welding consumable market size is expected to reach $18.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The growth of the construction industry is contributing to the welding consumables industry growth.

The welding consumables market consists of sales of welding consumables by entities (organization, partnership, sole traders) that are used to join the thermoplastics and metals utilizing coalescence. These are used in different applications to make them a final product in different industries. A welding consumable produces a fume composition that contains 14% chromium as Cr (III) and it is over alloyed with 2–4% Ni to encourage the formation of austenite in the weld metal and to maintain the phase balance.

Global Welding Consumables Market Trends

Strategic collaborations and partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the welding consumables market. Major companies operating in the market are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to lead the market.

Global Welding Consumables Market Segments

By Type: Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux Cored Wires, SAW Wires and Fluxes

By Consumables: Stick Electrodes, Gases, Strip Cladding Electrodes, Submerged Arc Wires and Fluxes, Wires, Others

By Welding Type: Arc Welding, Energy Beam Welding, Plasma Arc Welding, Submerged Arc welding, Electro Slag Welding, Resistance Welding, Others

By Application: Heavy Engineering, Automotive and Transportation, Railways, Construction, Shipbuilding, Others

By Geography: The global welding consumables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Welding Consumables Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides welding consumables global market overviews, global welding consumables market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global welding consumables global market, welding consumables global market share, welding consumables global market segmentation and geographies, welding consumables global market players, welding consumables global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The welding consumables global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Welding Consumables Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc, Air Liquide S.A., Hyundai Welding Co Ltd., WB Alloy Welding Products Limited, Hermann Fliess & Co. Gmbh, Voestalpine Ag, FSH Welding Group, Industrial Welding Corporation, Gedik Welding Inc., Italfil Spa, Precision Weldarc Limited, Welmet Technologies Private Limited, and Yenitek Corporate Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

