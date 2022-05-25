IFTM Tourism Event Management students hosted “CHILLTOP” event for Promoting local culture and creative arts

MACAU, May 25 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) Third year students of the Bachelor of Science in Tourism Event Management programme successfully organised CHILLTOP on 30 April 2022. As part of the course requirements of “Event Management: Hosting an Event” and under the supervision of course lecturer Dr. Ubaldino Couto, students are required to conceptualise, plan, implement and evaluate a public live event. This year, students adopted the theme of street art culture to promote Macao’s local culture and creative arts in the form of a bazaar with performances and experiential activities. CHILLTOP combines the “chill” elements with the event venue, which is the rooftop of the Inspiration Building of the IFTM Mong-Há Campus.

As part of the project, students organised side events throughout the semester to promote the event finale. In February, students organised a charity sales activity of homemade cookies and in March students hosted two sessions of incense-making workshops. On 30 April, students hosted the event finale CHILLTOP to over 150 guests and performers enjoying bazaar, live music performances and experiential activities such as henna workshop, cartoon drawing and party games.

The success of the event would not have been possible without the support of KAIIAO, Sheep Macau, FILL CAFÉ, Tryangle.mo, winehouse, 6cm Bakery, CKTEAJELLY, HeavenlyBaked.mo, Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Company Limited. The total revenue of the event was donated to the event charity beneficiary Youth Out Door Activities Association.

The course Event Management: Hosting an Event is instrumental in developing students’ key skills in organising events, preparing tomorrow’s graduates in the events sector with knowledge and hands-on experience. Organisations and entities interested in collaboration, sponsoring or supporting these events are welcome to contact Dr. Ubaldino Couto for discussions: dino@iftm.edu.mo.