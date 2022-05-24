Senate Bill 1147 Printer's Number 1673
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
1147
2022
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, GEBHARD, BAKER, PITTMAN, MENSCH,
YUDICHAK, J. WARD, STEFANO AND BARTOLOTTA, MARCH 17, 2022
SENATOR BARTOLOTTA, LABOR AND INDUSTRY, AS AMENDED, MAY 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 5, 2012 (P.L.1086, No.127), entitled
"An act requiring public works contractors and subcontractors
to verify employment eligibility; providing for the powers
and duties of the Department of General Services; prescribing
sanctions; and establishing good faith immunity under certain
circumstances," further providing for verification form and
for enforcement and sanctions; and establishing the Public
Works Employment Verification Account.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4(a) and (b) of the act of July 5, 2012
(P.L.1086, No.127), known as the Public Works Employment
Verification Act, are amended to read:
Section 4. Verification form.
(a) General rule for public works contractors.--As a
precondition of being awarded a contract for a public work, or
with respect to a contract that was awarded prior to the
effective date of this subsection but has not yet been executed,
prior to the execution of the contract, a public works
contractor shall provide the public body with a verification
form described in subsection (c), acknowledging its
