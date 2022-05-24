Senate Bill 321 Printer's Number 1679
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 329
PRINTER'S NO. 1679
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
321
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, COLLETT, SCAVELLO, ROBINSON, COSTA,
YUDICHAK, STEFANO AND LANGERHOLC, MARCH 10, 2021
SENATOR HUTCHINSON, FINANCE, AS AMENDED, MAY 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in entertainment production tax credit, further
providing for heading of article, for scope of article, for
definitions, for credit for qualified film production
expenses, for film production tax credits, for carryover,
carryback and assignment of credit, for determination of
Pennsylvania production expenses, for limitations, for
reissuance of film production tax credits, for film
production tax credit districts, for penalty, for pass-
through entity and for report to General Assembly.
AMENDING THE ACT OF MARCH 4, 1971 (P.L.6, NO.2), ENTITLED "AN
ACT RELATING TO TAX REFORM AND STATE TAXATION BY CODIFYING
AND ENUMERATING CERTAIN SUBJECTS OF TAXATION AND IMPOSING
TAXES THEREON; PROVIDING PROCEDURES FOR THE PAYMENT,
COLLECTION, ADMINISTRATION AND ENFORCEMENT THEREOF; PROVIDING
FOR TAX CREDITS IN CERTAIN CASES; CONFERRING POWERS AND
IMPOSING DUTIES UPON THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, CERTAIN
EMPLOYERS, FIDUCIARIES, INDIVIDUALS, PERSONS, CORPORATIONS
AND OTHER ENTITIES; PRESCRIBING CRIMES, OFFENSES AND
PENALTIES," IN ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTION TAX CREDIT, FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR LIMITATIONS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31