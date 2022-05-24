Senate Bill 915 Printer's Number 1677
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - improvement projects itemized in section 3 and to be acquired or
constructed by the Department of General Services, its
successors or assigns, and to be financed by the incurring of
debt shall be $7,238,396,595 $7,287,696,595 $7,494,446,595.
(b) Furniture and equipment.--The total authorization for
the additional capital projects in the category of public
improvement projects consisting of the acquisition of original
movable furniture and equipment to complete public improvement
projects itemized in section 4 and to be acquired by the
Department of General Services, its successors or assigns, and
to be financed by the incurring of debt shall be $302,239,190
$340,239,190.
(c) Transportation assistance.--The total authorization for
the capital projects in the category of transportation
assistance projects itemized in section 5 with respect to which
an interest is to be acquired in or constructed by the
Department of Transportation, its successors or assigns and to
be financed by the incurring of debt shall be $208,175,000
$248,775,000 $308,138,000.
(d) Redevelopment assistance.--The total authorization for
the capital projects in the category of redevelopment capital
projects itemized in section 6 for capital grants by the
Department of Community and Economic Development, its successors
or assigns and to be financed by the incurring of debt shall be
$7,314,500,000 $10,750,200,979 $12,530,465,591.
(e) Flood control.--The total authorization for the capital
projects in the category of flood control projects itemized in
section 7 and to be constructed by the Department of
Environmental Protection, its successors or assigns and to be
financed by the incurring of debt shall be $109,227,000
