Senate Bill 669 Printer's Number 1674
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - § 9121. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Police department." This term shall have the same meaning
as provided under section 2162 (relating to definitions).
"Police officer." This term shall have the same meaning as
provided under section 2162.
§ 9122. Pension service credit for prior service with police
department.
A city, other than a city of the first class, borough, town,
township or regional police department shall amend its ordinance
or resolution establishing a police pension fund to provide
full-time police officers WHO HAVE SATISFIED VESTING
REQUIREMENTS the option to purchase up to five years of pension
service credit for prior part-time or full-time police service
provided in a police department.
§ 9123. Computation of amount due.
The amount due for the purchase of credit for prior police
service shall be computed by:
(1) multiplying the normal cost rate for the police
pension plan a police officer is buying into, but not to
exceed 10%, by the police officer's average annual rate of
compensation over the first three years of service with the
police department; and
(2) multiplying the product from paragraph (1) by the
number of years and fractional part of a year of creditable
prior police service being purchased together with interest
at the rate of 4.75% compounded annually from the date of
initial entry into full-time service with the police
20210SB0669PN1674 - 2 -
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30