Senate Bill 669 Printer's Number 1674

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - § 9121. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Police department." This term shall have the same meaning

as provided under section 2162 (relating to definitions).

"Police officer." This term shall have the same meaning as

provided under section 2162.

§ 9122. Pension service credit for prior service with police

department.

A city, other than a city of the first class, borough, town,

township or regional police department shall amend its ordinance

or resolution establishing a police pension fund to provide

full-time police officers WHO HAVE SATISFIED VESTING

REQUIREMENTS the option to purchase up to five years of pension

service credit for prior part-time or full-time police service

provided in a police department.

§ 9123. Computation of amount due.

The amount due for the purchase of credit for prior police

service shall be computed by:

(1) multiplying the normal cost rate for the police

pension plan a police officer is buying into, but not to

exceed 10%, by the police officer's average annual rate of

compensation over the first three years of service with the

police department; and

(2) multiplying the product from paragraph (1) by the

number of years and fractional part of a year of creditable

prior police service being purchased together with interest

at the rate of 4.75% compounded annually from the date of

initial entry into full-time service with the police

20210SB0669PN1674 - 2 -

