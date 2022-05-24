Senate Bill 1212 Printer's Number 1675
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1627
PRINTER'S NO. 1675
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1212
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, REGAN, J. WARD AND STEFANO,
MAY 3, 2022
SENATOR REGAN, LAW AND JUSTICE, AS AMENDED, MAY 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages, further providing for renewal of licenses
and temporary provisions for licensees in armed service and
for rights of municipalities preserved.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 470(a)(1) of the act of April 12, 1951
(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, amended June 5, 2020
(P.L.213, No.29), is amended to read:
Section 470. Renewal of Licenses; Temporary Provisions for
Licensees in Armed Service.--(a) (1) All applications for
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27