Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,661 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1248 Printer's Number 1676

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - thereon, situate, lying and being in the Township of Benner,

County of Centre and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being bounded

and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a ¾ inch rebar which is located along the line of

Benner Pike, SR0150, a public right-of-way, co-located at the

intersection with Paradise Road, SR3004, a public right-of-way,

and marking the northeasterly most corner of the within

described tract; thence along the line of Benner Pike, SR0150, a

public right-of-way, South 05° 39' 50" East, a distance of

262.91 feet to a ¾ inch rebar the southeasterly most corner of

the within described tract and common with other lands of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; thence along other lands of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, North 71° 03' 30" West, 369.77

feet to a ¾ inch rebar and the southwesterly most corner of the

within described parcel; thence continuing along other lands of

the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, North 16° 43' 28" East, 228.70

feet to a ¾ inch rebar and the northwesterly most corner of the

within described parcel and a point in common with the right-of-

way line of Paradise Road, SR3004; thence along the right-of-way

line of Paradise Road, SR3004, South 73° 17' 38" East, 269.36

feet to a ¾ inch rebar and the point and place of BEGINNING.

CONTAINING 1.72160-acres gross. Said area subject to the

rights-of-ways for SR0150 and SR3004.

BEING identified as "Parcel DGS\DOC D" on a plan prepared by

Sweetland Engineering & Associates, Inc., and titled "Final Plan

for Disposition of Commonwealth Real Property at the State

Correctional Institution at Rockview," dated February 3, 2011,

and recorded June 29, 2012, in Centre County Plat Book 86, Page

36.

ALSO BEING Centre County Tax Parcel Identifier Number 12-

20220SB1248PN1676 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1248 Printer's Number 1676

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.