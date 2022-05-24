Senate Bill 1248 Printer's Number 1676

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - thereon, situate, lying and being in the Township of Benner,

County of Centre and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being bounded

and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a ¾ inch rebar which is located along the line of

Benner Pike, SR0150, a public right-of-way, co-located at the

intersection with Paradise Road, SR3004, a public right-of-way,

and marking the northeasterly most corner of the within

described tract; thence along the line of Benner Pike, SR0150, a

public right-of-way, South 05° 39' 50" East, a distance of

262.91 feet to a ¾ inch rebar the southeasterly most corner of

the within described tract and common with other lands of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; thence along other lands of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, North 71° 03' 30" West, 369.77

feet to a ¾ inch rebar and the southwesterly most corner of the

within described parcel; thence continuing along other lands of

the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, North 16° 43' 28" East, 228.70

feet to a ¾ inch rebar and the northwesterly most corner of the

within described parcel and a point in common with the right-of-

way line of Paradise Road, SR3004; thence along the right-of-way

line of Paradise Road, SR3004, South 73° 17' 38" East, 269.36

feet to a ¾ inch rebar and the point and place of BEGINNING.

CONTAINING 1.72160-acres gross. Said area subject to the

rights-of-ways for SR0150 and SR3004.

BEING identified as "Parcel DGS\DOC D" on a plan prepared by

Sweetland Engineering & Associates, Inc., and titled "Final Plan

for Disposition of Commonwealth Real Property at the State

Correctional Institution at Rockview," dated February 3, 2011,

and recorded June 29, 2012, in Centre County Plat Book 86, Page

36.

ALSO BEING Centre County Tax Parcel Identifier Number 12-

