Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1678
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24
(3) If a statement or material fact on the application
is found to be false, grant money received by the applicant
shall be returned to the department within 30 days of
notification of the finding.
(d) Application procedure.--An applicant who desires to
receive a [very small meat processor Federal inspection]
reimbursement grant under this section shall submit a grant
application on a form provided by the department. The
application shall contain the following information
demonstrating and attesting to:
(1) The applicant's name, the organization name, a
business address and a telephone number.
(2) A list of corporate officers.
(3) The applicant's eligibility[, setting forth
information evidencing and attesting that the applicant meets
the definition of a "very small meat processor."] under
subsection (c.1).
(4) A detailed plan [outlining], including the process
being undertaken to [apply for and obtain Federal
certification as a meat processor.
(5) The estimated] meet the requirements necessary to
obtain a grant of inspection from the USDA Food Safety and
Inspection Service as a very small meat and poultry
processing operation. The plan shall outline the overall
project and materials being requested, including a line item
proposed budget, individual tasks required to complete the
project, a detailed timeline for completion of project tasks
and, if applicable, detailed descriptions of equipment or
supplies required to complete the project, training,
