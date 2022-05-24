Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1678

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - and intimidation).

(3) If a statement or material fact on the application

is found to be false, grant money received by the applicant

shall be returned to the department within 30 days of

notification of the finding.

(d) Application procedure.--An applicant who desires to

receive a [very small meat processor Federal inspection]

reimbursement grant under this section shall submit a grant

application on a form provided by the department. The

application shall contain the following information

demonstrating and attesting to:

(1) The applicant's name, the organization name, a

business address and a telephone number.

(2) A list of corporate officers.

(3) The applicant's eligibility[, setting forth

information evidencing and attesting that the applicant meets

the definition of a "very small meat processor."] under

subsection (c.1).

(4) A detailed plan [outlining], including the process

being undertaken to [apply for and obtain Federal

certification as a meat processor.

(5) The estimated] meet the requirements necessary to

obtain a grant of inspection from the USDA Food Safety and

Inspection Service as a very small meat and poultry

processing operation. The plan shall outline the overall

project and materials being requested, including a line item

proposed budget, individual tasks required to complete the

project, a detailed timeline for completion of project tasks

and, if applicable, detailed descriptions of equipment or

supplies required to complete the project, training,

