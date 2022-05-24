Senate Bill 1246 Printer's Number 1680
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1680
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1246
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY KANE, FONTANA, KEARNEY, COLLETT, COMITTA,
CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND SANTARSIERO, MAY 24, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
establishing the Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 405.1C. Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks
Program.--(a) There is established in the department a program
which shall be known as the Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks
Program. The program shall provide benefit incentives for SNAP
recipients who redeem SNAP benefits for the targeted food items
specified under subsection (c). The department may allocate
money available for the program to a Pennsylvania nonprofit
organization or entity that meets the criteria specified under
subsection (b) for the purpose of administering the program
throughout this Commonwealth.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19