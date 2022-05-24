Senate Bill 1246 Printer's Number 1680

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1680

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1246

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KANE, FONTANA, KEARNEY, COLLETT, COMITTA,

CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND SANTARSIERO, MAY 24, 2022

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 24, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

establishing the Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 405.1C. Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks

Program.--(a) There is established in the department a program

which shall be known as the Pennsylvania Preferred® Food Bucks

Program. The program shall provide benefit incentives for SNAP

recipients who redeem SNAP benefits for the targeted food items

specified under subsection (c). The department may allocate

money available for the program to a Pennsylvania nonprofit

organization or entity that meets the criteria specified under

subsection (b) for the purpose of administering the program

throughout this Commonwealth.

