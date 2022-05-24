Senate Bill 1247 Printer's Number 1681
PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - (xiv) Is an individual sixty-five years of age or older.
(xv) Is participating in the medical assistance for workers
with disabilities program under Chapter 15 of the act of June
26, 2001 (P.L.755, No.77), known as the Tobacco Settlement Act.
(xvi) Has a permanent disability.
(2) Except as provided under clause (3), an exemption
approved by the department expires six months from the date of
approval unless renewed at six-month intervals thereafter.
(3) For an exemption approved by the department under clause
(1)(xiv), (xv) or (xvi), the exemption shall be provided without
any requirement for renewal.
(f) A medical assistance enrollee subject to the community
engagement requirement shall verify on a biannual basis
compliance with this section.
(g) Sanctions specified in section 481 shall apply to a
medical assistance enrollee who fails to provide truthful and
accurate information under this section.
(h) The department shall develop forms to be used to
determine compliance and eligibility for exemption.
(i) The Department of the Auditor General shall biennially
review a random, statistically valid sample of medical
assistance enrollees to determine compliance with this section.
(j) The department shall provide for the dissemination of
information to medical assistance enrollees on existing
educational and job training opportunities in the community, job
openings, eligible transportation and child care programs. The
information shall be made available through county assistance
offices in conjunction with Pennsylvania CareerLink, local
workforce development boards, transit systems, drug and alcohol
programs, other State agencies and other appropriate outlets.
20220SB1247PN1681 - 5 -
