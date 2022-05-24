Senate Bill 1247 Printer's Number 1681

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24 - (xiv) Is an individual sixty-five years of age or older.

(xv) Is participating in the medical assistance for workers

with disabilities program under Chapter 15 of the act of June

26, 2001 (P.L.755, No.77), known as the Tobacco Settlement Act.

(xvi) Has a permanent disability.

(2) Except as provided under clause (3), an exemption

approved by the department expires six months from the date of

approval unless renewed at six-month intervals thereafter.

(3) For an exemption approved by the department under clause

(1)(xiv), (xv) or (xvi), the exemption shall be provided without

any requirement for renewal.

(f) A medical assistance enrollee subject to the community

engagement requirement shall verify on a biannual basis

compliance with this section.

(g) Sanctions specified in section 481 shall apply to a

medical assistance enrollee who fails to provide truthful and

accurate information under this section.

(h) The department shall develop forms to be used to

determine compliance and eligibility for exemption.

(i) The Department of the Auditor General shall biennially

review a random, statistically valid sample of medical

assistance enrollees to determine compliance with this section.

(j) The department shall provide for the dissemination of

information to medical assistance enrollees on existing

educational and job training opportunities in the community, job

openings, eligible transportation and child care programs. The

information shall be made available through county assistance

offices in conjunction with Pennsylvania CareerLink, local

workforce development boards, transit systems, drug and alcohol

programs, other State agencies and other appropriate outlets.

