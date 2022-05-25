PropTech Driving Global Real Estate Market Growth to $5.85 Trillion by 2030
Big data, virtual reality, the blockchain, and IoT technology are driving real estate innovation in 2022
U+ report highlights top PropTech trends and startups that are driving the real estate market’s growth.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U+, a leading global digital innovation company, announces the release of “The Rise of PropTech: Top Real Estate Innovators For 2022,” a report that analyses disruptive technology companies and trends in the real estate sector. The report investigates the thriving global real estate market, which is expected to reach $5.85 trillion by 2030 according to Grand View Research. It also highlights some of the startups that are driving this historic growth, ranging from smart contract platform providers to property management software companies.
“Thanks to an influx of new digital tools, top talent, and significant venture capital investment, real estate is casting aside its traditional image as a sector that’s slow to embrace disruptive technologies,” said U+ Founder and CEO Jan Beránek, “This process has hastened in recent years as consumers, investors, and property managers alike adapt to greater digitalization in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The number of real estate startups has grown considerably in recent years, rising from roughly 2,000 to 8,000 between 2011 and 2021, according to data from JLL. The U+ report showcases six of these companies, leveraging market research and funding data to explain how and why they are shaping the future of property technology, or PropTech.
PropTech trends showcased in the report include the rise of big data in determining property values, the growing power of immersive virtual touring tools, and the potential for NFTs to revolutionize how real estate is bought and sold.
U+ has a successful track record of delivering innovative solutions to businesses in the real estate space, including the modernization and redesign of a website for CPI, the Czech Republic’s largest real estate investor, and the creation of a cross-border co-working space for OnePiece Coworking.
Top real estate innovators to watch in 2022 include:
roOomy, Netherlands—An innovative digital platform offering virtual staging services, including scalable 3D modeling and rendering, as well as real estate marketing tools.
Briq, US—A California-based startup that allows contractors, construction managers, and other real estate professionals to manage their budgets and investment portfolios in one place.
Mevi, US—The provider of a blockchain-based home documentation solution, offering a host of streamlined transaction management tools for agents, brokerages, and consumers.
