Ignite Power releases its 2022 Impact Highlights report, demonstrating the vast effects of solar electricity access

Impact highlights report 2022

Ignite Power release its 2022 Impact Highlights report, encompassing testimonials from the company’s customers in the most remote villages across Africa

Listening to some of our customers’ stories and learning how access to power has changed their lives is a humbling experience and the reason for us to strive to reach millions more” — Seth Merrin, Ignite's Founding Partner

KIGALI, RWANDA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Impact Highlights report, encompassing testimonials from the company’s customers in the most remote villages across Sub Saharan Africa. The report focuses on various categories, including education, safety, health, income, and family life, while analyzing the effects that electricity access has on everyday life in the region.

Ignite has been operating throughout the Sub Saharan region since 2014, and has already provided more than 1.5 million people with sustainable life-enabling solutions including solar home systems, solar irrigation pumps, clean cooking stoves, solar home appliances, and more. The company provides its customers with the most affordable price plans in Africa and has already created 3,500 job opportunities in remote communities, with inclusiveness and sustainability leading every step of its way.

“While most of us take electricity for granted, hundreds of millions across Africa do not share the same perspective”, says Seth Merrin, Ignite's Founding Partner. “For entire communities living in the hardest-to-reach villages of Sub Saharan Africa, electricity is all but obvious. Listening to some of our customers’ stories and learning how access to power has changed their lives is a humbling experience and the reason for us to strive to reach millions more”.

In this report, Ignite's team focused on Rwanda's last-mile villages in the Rulindo, Gisagara, Ruhango, and Kivomo districts. The company’s agents spoke to 100 families and visited their homes, farms, and small businesses while gathering meaningful testimonials and statistics.

Focusing on education, electricity is crucial for proper learning conditions, as children can study, read, and do their homework after dark. 93% of the people said their children now spend more time doing their homework, while 84% said their children are getting better grades. From a financial standpoint, electricity and light allow farmers to sort their crops after dark, preventing vegetables and grains from rotting, and adding meaningful amounts to their income. 98% of the people said they have more time to work, and 80% reported an increased income since having their solar home system.

Despite tremendous efforts made by local governments, global NGOs, and various companies in the past decade, more than 770 million people across Africa are still living without electricity access in their homes, and 75% of them reside in sub-Saharan Africa, a share that has dramatically risen over recent years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In the coming years, Ignite is set to expand its operations across the SSA region, planning to reach tens of millions of added customers. “We believe that electricity is deserved by all, regardless of their location or financial status”, says Merrin. “These meaningful testimonials present the immense effect of electricity access and the millions of lives that could be changed every year with only a small investment. together with our partners and supporters, we are now ready to expand operations and impact further, and lead Africa into an inclusive and sustainable future".

About Ignite Power

Ignite is the fastest-growing Pan-African developer, distributor, and financier of life-enabling technologies, providing customers across the SSA region with state-of-the-art solutions to their everyday needs. Its mission is to empower hundreds of millions of people by utilizing advanced technologies, smart financing models, and extensive on-field operations, leading Africa into a more sustainable and inclusive future.