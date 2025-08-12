Ignite Power Partners with World Bank’s $270M Pro Energia+ to Accelerate Clean Energy Access in Mozambique

Ignite Power partners with World Bank’s $270M Pro Energia+ to expand clean energy access, targeting millions of households in Mozambique.

This partnership represents a new chapter for energy access in Mozambique. We can reach everyone, no matter how remote, when the right technologies, partners, and financing structures come together.” — Arthur Houston, Managing Director of Ignite Mozambique

MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power, a leading pan-African distributed infrastructure company, is pleased to announce signing a strategic partnership with the World Bank’s $270 million Pro Energia+ Program in Mozambique, marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to provide clean, affordable, and tech-enabled infrastructure to last-mile communities. The partnership will unlock significant new opportunities to scale operations across Mozambique, targeting millions of unconnected households over the coming years.

Through this collaboration with the World Bank, Bamboo Capital Partners, the program’s facility manager, and FUNAE, the implementer, Ignite Power will leverage Results-Based Financing (RBF) mechanisms to expand its reach to some of the most remote and underserved communities in the country. The Pro Energia+ Program, designed to increase electricity access through private sector participation, is a cornerstone of the World Bank’s commitment to advancing universal electrification as part of its broader Mission 300 goal: connecting 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

“We are proud to join forces with the World Bank, Bamboo Capital Partners, and FUNAE, under the Pro Energia+ Program,” said Arthur Houston, Managing Director of Ignite Mozambique. “This partnership is not only a powerful endorsement of our operational model and technological edge, but also a major acceleration of our vision to connect millions more Mozambicans with clean and affordable electricity.”

Ignite Mozambique: A Proven Track Record of Impact

Ignite Power enters the Pro Energia+ Program with a strong, established presence and a record of transformative impact across Mozambique. Since launching operations, the company has rapidly become the leading provider of Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) solutions, delivering clean, affordable electricity to some of the most underserved communities in the country.

To date, Ignite Mozambique has connected over 200,000 households across seven provinces, improving the lives of more than 1.2 million people. These figures reflect tangible, life-changing benefits: families enjoying light for the first time, students studying after sunset, health centers operating safely at night, and small businesses thriving through new access to energy.

By operating in areas previously excluded from national electrification plans, Ignite Mozambique has proven that deploying sustainable energy solutions is possible even in logistically and economically challenging environments.

Scaling Access Through Innovation and Technology

Ignite Power’s approach goes far beyond basic electrification. By combining innovation, a customer-first philosophy, and scalable technology, the company delivers a wide range of distributed infrastructure solutions tailored to the evolving needs of rural communities.

At the core are ultra-affordable solar home systems, designed for rapid deployment even in the most remote areas. These systems provide first-time access to clean power for lighting, phone charging, and basic appliances, with flexible pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) plans to ensure affordability.

The company also deploys productive-use technologies that drive rural transformation, including solar-powered irrigation systems that improve agricultural output, cold storage to reduce food waste, and milling solutions to support small-scale enterprises. These innovations are already boosting incomes, strengthening food security, and improving quality of life.

Supporting all of these solutions is Ignite Power’s proprietary digital platform—an integrated operating system that manages customer onboarding, mobile payments, fleet logistics, and field agent coordination. Combined with advanced digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) tools, this platform ensures full operational transparency, real-time compliance with RBF requirements, and auditable data for all stakeholders.

Setting the Standard for Operational Excellence in RBF Delivery

Ignite Power’s inclusion in the Pro Energia+ Program builds on years of proven performance under RBF frameworks across Africa. As one of the most experienced and trusted operators in the sector, the company has consistently scaled impact while maintaining top standards of compliance, operational integrity, and transparency.

From early participation in the BRILHO program in Mozambique (funded by UKAID and implemented by SNV) to large-scale partnerships with the World Bank and the Beyond the Grid Fund for Africa (BGFA), Ignite Power has exceeded sector benchmarks. The company has earned a reputation for reliability, consistently reaching or surpassing deployment targets while ensuring high-quality, verifiable outcomes.

Its in-house digital MRV systems track every connection in real time, enabling automated verification processes and achieving a 99.98% average verification success rate across all programs.

Equally important is Ignite Power’s investment in local capacity building. By training and equipping field teams, the company creates a skilled workforce that can scale quickly while maintaining consistency and quality. This disciplined, technology-enabled model positions Ignite Power as a preferred partner for governments, development finance institutions, and program managers seeking measurable, rapid impact.

Looking Ahead: Scaling for Continental Impact

As the Pro Energia+ Program advances, Ignite Power brings both the operational capacity and technical expertise to deliver at scale—while raising the bar for what is possible in last-mile electrification. This partnership is a natural continuation of the company’s long-standing commitment to excellence, one that has already transformed millions of lives and is now set to reach millions more.

“This partnership represents a new chapter for energy access in Mozambique,” continued Houston. “It reinforces the belief that we can reach everyone, no matter how remote, when the right technologies, partners, and financing structures come together.”

A Shared Vision: 100 Million Connections by 2030

This partnership with the World Bank, Bamboo Capital Partners, and FUNAE is a critical step forward in advancing Ignite Power’s ambition to connect 100 million people across Africa by 2030. It also directly supports the World Bank’s Mission 300 initiative and Mozambique’s national electrification goals.

With operations across nine African countries, a proven ability to scale rapidly, and the most advanced digital infrastructure in the sector, Ignite Power is uniquely positioned to transform infrastructure delivery—building a more inclusive, sustainable, and connected future for all.

About Ignite Power

Ignite Power is a leading pan-African provider of distributed infrastructure solutions, delivering affordable, clean, and digitally managed technologies to millions of people across the continent. By combining cutting-edge technology, local presence, and operational excellence, Ignite Power empowers governments, development partners, and communities to build a future of universal access—100% clean, distributed, and sustainable—one deployment at a time.

To learn more, visit: www.igniteaccess.com

Ignite wins Zayed Sustainability Prize

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.