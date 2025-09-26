Yariv Cohen, Ignite Energy Access CEO

Ignite Power acquires ENGIE Energy Access, forming Ignite Energy Access, the largest-scale off-grid energy provider in Africa, serving 15M+ people

Concluding the acquisition of ENGIE Energy Access marks a transformative milestone for our company and Africa’s energy sector.” — Yariv Cohen, Ignite Energy Access CEO

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power Completes Acquisition of ENGIE Energy Access, Launching Ignite Energy Access

With the largest footprint across Africa, the combined entity stands as the leading provider of end-to-end distributed renewable energy solutions, empowering over 15 million people across 12 countries.

Ignite Power is proud to announce the successful formal conclusion of the acquisition of ENGIE Energy Access (EEA), a leading provider of decentralized energy solutions across Africa. This landmark transaction establishes Ignite Energy Access, now the provider with the largest footprint, distributing the full range of distributed renewable energy solutions, operating in 12 countries, and serving over 15 million people.

The acquisition, which has received all necessary regulatory approvals, represents a major step forward in addressing Africa’s growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. The newly formed Ignite Energy Access will integrate EEA’s expertise in solar home systems and mini-grids with Ignite Power’s innovative financing and deployment models, significantly expanding its capacity to scale and deliver life-changing energy access to millions. This was a multi-jurisdictional acquisition spanning 12 countries, involving layered regulatory, financing, tax, and operational workstreams, making it one of the most complex transactions in Africa this year. Together with the recently announced partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Ignite's mission to connect 100 million by 2030 is becoming a reality.

Yariv Cohen, CEO of Ignite Energy Access, stated: "Concluding the acquisition of ENGIE Energy Access marks a transformative milestone for our company and Africa’s energy sector. By integrating the strengths of both companies, with our proven model and technology, we will establish a full-range energy access company that can scale to meet the continent’s immense energy needs. Together, we will not only connect millions of people to clean and reliable energy but also drive economic growth, create jobs, and empower communities across Africa. This transaction accelerates our journey to achieving our vision of providing sustainable, affordable energy solutions to 100 million people by 2030."

With over 600 million people in Africa still lacking access to electricity, this acquisition positions Ignite Energy Access as a key driver in bridging the energy gap. The company will leverage advancements in solar technology, battery storage, and mobile payment solutions to provide easy-to-install, cost-effective, and reliable power solutions for households, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, and agricultural operations. Strategic Growth and Impact Ignite Energy Access will be serving customers across 12 countries, offering a wide range of services and products, including Solar Home Systems, Productive Use, Hybrid Inverters, Mini Grids, C&I, and more.

The completion of this deal significantly strengthens Ignite’s footprint in Africa, more than doubling its reach and reinforcing its position as a leading consolidator in the renewable energy sector. The company’s expanded operations will focus on:

- Scaling last-mile electrification efforts to ensure affordable and reliable power for off-grid and underserved communities.

- Enhancing financial inclusion through innovative pay-as-you-go and results-based financing (RBF) models that make clean energy accessible to all.

- Driving climate resilience by replacing polluting and expensive energy sources with sustainable solar-powered solutions.

- Creating local employment opportunities, supporting entrepreneurship, and fostering economic development across all operational markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome EEA’s talented employees into the Ignite family”. Cohen added. “Their expertise, dedication, and passion strengthen our collective ability to deliver on our mission. Together, as one unified company with the largest footprint across Africa, we are better positioned than ever to achieve our ambitious goal of connecting 100 million people to clean, reliable energy by 2030.”

About Ignite Energy Access:

Ignite Energy Access is an Abu Dhabi-based leader in distributed renewable energy solutions, dedicated to providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity to underserved communities across Africa. Through innovative technology, scalable business models, and impact-driven financing, Ignite Power is transforming lives, fostering economic growth, and driving the continent’s clean energy transition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.