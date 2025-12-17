Ignite Announces Launch of the Largest Tender in the History of the DRE Sector to Supply Over 1M Systems Across Africa

Ignite Energy Access Ignite C&I in Nigeria Ignite Agents at Work

Ignite launches the largest DRE tender ever, procuring 1M systems to power 5M people across Africa, driving scale, affordability, and universal electrification.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Energy Access today announced the launch of the largest procurement tender ever issued in the distributed renewable energy (DRE) sector, initiating a process to source more than 1 million DRE systems that will empower over 5 million people across Africa. This historic tender marks a new milestone in the continent’s energy-access landscape and reflects Ignite’s accelerating growth as one of the world’s leading providers of affordable, sustainable energy solutions.

With operations spanning 12 African countries, a footprint serving more than 20 million people, over 650 active points of sale across Africa, and a diverse product portfolio that includes solar home systems, hybrid inverters, productive-use appliances, mini-grids, C&I systems, and solar-powered connectivity, Ignite is uniquely positioned to deliver large-scale electrification with both speed and efficiency. This tender represents the next phase of Ignite’s expansion, enabling the company to meet rapidly growing demand and continue its mission to power every household and business, everywhere, at extremely affordable prices.

The tender will source a wide range of high-quality distributed renewable energy systems designed for last-mile deployment across diverse geographies, customer segments, and energy needs. By consolidating purchasing power at an unprecedented scale, Ignite aims to further reduce costs for end-users, strengthen supply chains across the Global South, and accelerate national electrification efforts in partnership with governments, financiers, and development institutions.

Distributed renewable energy has become the recognized go-to solution for massive-scale electrification, particularly in frontier and underserved markets. With its technology-led operations, advanced digital MRV systems, and deep local presence across Africa, Ignite is positioned to deliver reliable, scalable energy access faster than ever before, meeting the moment as energy demand surges across the continent.

“This tender is a turning point for Ignite, and for the entire distributed renewable energy sector,” said Yariv Cohen, CEO of Ignite Energy Access. “By procuring more than one million systems in 2026, we will unlock new levels of scale and affordability. Our mission to deliver power to everyone, everywhere, at a price people can truly afford has always been clear. This tender is another step toward that goal and strengthens Africa’s path toward universal electrification.”

The tender also aligns with Ignite’s broader strategy to deepen partnerships with technology providers, manufacturing ecosystems, and financial institutions, creating a platform capable of delivering impact at a rate never before seen in the sector. With its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading hubs for sustainability and climate innovation, Ignite is leveraging new regional collaborations to enhance supply-chain stability, digital innovation, and operational excellence.

Over the coming weeks, Ignite will evaluate proposals from global and regional suppliers to identify partners capable of meeting the company’s strict requirements for quality, affordability, durability, and transparency. The systems procured through this tender will be deployed beginning in 2026 as part of Ignite’s road to connecting 100 million people by 2030.

About Ignite Energy Access

Ignite Energy Access is Africa’s largest-footprint provider of distributed renewable energy solutions, serving customers in 12 countries with solar home systems, hybrid inverters, productive-use appliances, mini-grids, C&I systems, and solar-based internet access. Ignite delivers reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy to underserved communities, driving economic growth and accelerating the clean energy transition across the Global South.

